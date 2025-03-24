Jordan Burroughs' wife pens heartfelt note on his dedication to wrestling after commentary stint at NCAA Championships

American wrestler Jordan Burroughs' wife, Lauren recently penned a heartfelt note for her husband and the 2012 Olympic medalist's dedication to wrestling. This comes just a couple of days after Burroughs' 2025 NCAA Championships' commentary stint came to a close.

Burroughs was associated with ESPN's broadcasting team during this event and was also joined by the likes of former UFC Heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier.

Following this stint, Lauren Burroughs shared a post on her Instagram stories and shared an appreciatory note for her husband. Lauren praised Burroughs' commitment to the sport of wrestling and the wrestler's quality of being there for all the people around him. She wrote:

"There's my guy. This week is always the most exhausting of the year. But you do all the things for all the people with a smile on your face. Love your commitment to this sport, even when it's 3 AM and I'm holding a sleeping baby while we say goodbye for the 5th time to our wrestling buddies."

Screenshot of Lauren Burroughs' Instagram story (Image via: Lauren Burroughs' Instagram)

Jordan Burroughs personally had an impressive collegiate career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He has won two NCAA titles in 2009 and 2011 respectively and also finished third in 2008. Besides, he also has three Big 12 titles to his name.

Jordan Burroughs opens up about his shift in mindset in the later stage of his wrestling career

Burroughs during the 2016 Team USA Media Summit before the 2016 Rio Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Jordan Burroughs explained how his mentality shifted in the later stages of his wrestling career. In a recent interview, Burroughs said that in his initial stages of wrestling, his focus was on building a legacy and winning competitions.

He further added saying that this is very different from the mindset he has now which is to spread information and knowledge to the young wrestlers. He said (via USA Wrestling, 1:10 onwards):

"My focus is starting to shift right, I think when you are in it as a competitor, you're looking at it as what I can get from wrestling, you know championships, creating a legacy, establishing financial freedom but I think now you start to shift later in your career where you're like now who can I help? I've learned so much, I got so much information, now I got to disperse and give this all to other people."

During the conversation, Jordan Burroughs also expressed his happiness of fatherhood and said that seeing the joy on his children's faces is a gift for him at this stage of his life.

