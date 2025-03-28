Jordan Burroughs' wife puzzled by NCAA finalists entering transfer portal

Jordan Burroughs' wife Lauren reacted to news of yet another NCAA wrestler entering the transfer portal. Since the transfer portal opened back up on March 19th, there has been a sudden surge of NCAA wrestlers entering the portal. The NCAA transfer portal officialy launched on October 15th, 2018, and has streamlined the process for college athletes looking to move on from their current schools.

Ad

NCAA finalist Rocco Welsh has become the latest to enter the transfer portal, alongside many of Penn State's wrestlers who entered after the program's national championship win. This includes senior Aurelius Dunbar, Alex Facundo, Gary Steen, David Evans, Marco Vespa, and AJ Fricchione. In total, the number of athletes who have registered themselves in the transfer portal since it opened on March 19th is over 100.

Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs' wife, Lauren Burroughs, shared her reaction to Rocco Welsh becoming the latest wrestler to enter himself in the transfer portal. Lauren is a journalist and writer, and the mother of five children. She made her feelings known towards the recent surge of athletes entering the portal.

Ad

Trending

On her Instagram story, she wrote:

"I just can't wrap my head around this. I get that kids have their reasons. But how do we see this overall as a good thing?"

Jordan Burroughs' wife Lauren shares her reaction to Rocco Welsh entering the transfer portal (Source: @loloburroughs/Instagram)

The last day to enter the transfer portal, unless one is a graduate transfer and/or their team undergoes a coaching change, is May 2nd.

Ad

Jordan Burroughs shares hilarious post announcing his entry into the transfer portal

Jordan Burroughs jokingly announced his entry into the transfer portal (Image via Getty)

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs jokingly announced his registration into the transfer portal. The 36-year-old freestyle wrestler is recognized as one of the best American wrestlers ever, winning multiple world championship titles as well as dominating the college wrestling world, winning two NCAA championships while representing the University of Nebraska.

Ad

Burroughs took to Instagram to share a hilarious post which brought reactions from many, including his wife. The American wrote on Instagram:

"After thoughtful consideration, and watching everyone else do it…I’ve decided to also enter the transfer portal. I’ll be taking my talents to the beautiful island of Jamaica. Time to trade in the Red, White and Blue for some Black and Green. Big emphasis on GREEN. IYKYK."

Ad

Ad

Jordan Burroughs made references to the recent surge in athletes entering themselves into the transfer portal, and jokingly announced that he would be representing Jamaica in wrestling.

Burroughs is seen as a NCAA legend, also representing Nebraska as an assistant coach during the 2014-15 season. In his first season as a coach, he helped guide three Huskers to All-America accolades as Nebraska finished ninth as a team at the 2015 NCAA Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback