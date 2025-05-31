Kip Keino Classic 2025 Results: Australian rising star Lachlan Kennedy defeats Ferdinand Omanyala in 100m

The 2025 Kip Keino Classic on May 31 saw Australia's Lachlan Kennedy produce an impressive performance in the 100m event. He won the race after beating the likes of Ferdinand Omanyala and South Africa's Bayanda Walaza in Langata, Nairobi.

Kennedy clocked a run time of 9.98 seconds with Omanyala managing 10.07 to finish third. USA's Jonah Koech also registered a top podium finish in the 800m race of the 2025 Kip Keino Classic and defeated Kenyan athletes such as Nicholas Kebenei and Alex Kipngetich.

On that note, let's take a look at all the results of the 2025 Kip Keino Classic held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Kip Keino Classic 2025: Results of all the events

USA's Jonah Koech won the 800m event at Kip Keino Classic 2025 (Image: Getty)

Here are all the results from all the disciplines held at the 2025 Kip Keino Classic:

200m Men's:

Joseph Fahnbulleh, Liberia- 20.40s Shaun Maswanganyi, South Africa- 20.47 William Reais, Switzerland- 20.72 Simon Verherstraeten, Belgium- 20.78 Duan Asemota, Canada- 20.80

100m Men's:

Lachlan Kennedy, Australia- 9.98s Bayanda Walaza, South Africa- 10.03 Ferdinand Omanyala, Kenya- 10.07 Shaun Maswanganyi, South Africa- 10.24 Simon Verherstraeten, Belgium- 10.26

400m Men's final 1:

Zakithi Nene, South Africa- 43.76 Chidi Okezie, Nigeria- 44.98 Zablon Ekhal Ekwam, Kenya- 45.01 Haron Adoli, Uganda- 45.21 Emmanuel Bamidele, Nigeria- 45.49

400m Men's final 2:

Brian Onyari Tinega, Kenya- 45.06 Kevin Kipkorir, Kenya- 45.29 Kelvin Kiprotich, Kenya- 45.58 Allan Kipyego, Kenya- 45.60 David Kapirante, Kenya- 45.71

1500m Men's:

Abel Kipsang, Kenya- 3:35.09 Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang, Kenya- 3:35.87 Vincent Kibet Keter, Kenya- 3:37.59 Charles Simotwo, Kenya- 3:37.75 Sendel Musa, Ethiopia- 3:39.34

5000m Men's:

Hailemariyam Amare, Ethiopia- 13:34.02 Ayele Tadesse, Ethiopia- 13:34.86 Stanley Mburu, Kenya- 13:38.17 Fasika Ayele- 13:41.20 Charles Rotich, Kenya- 13:41.83]

800m Men's:

Jonah Koech, USA- 1:43.32 Nicholas Kebenei, Kenya- 1:43.75 Alex Kipngetich, Kenya- 1:45.17 Ferguson Rotich, Kenya- 1:45.32 Cornelius Tuwei, Kenya- 1:45.58

3000m Steeplechase Men's:

Edmund Serem, Kenya- 8:27.68 Dinka Fikadu, Ethiopia- 8:27.97 Gemechu Godana, Ethiopia- 8:31.82 Diriba Girma, Ethiopia- 8:32.39 Yonatan Tadesse, Ethiopia- 8:38.98

Hammer Throw Men's:

Ethan Katzberg, Canda- 82.73m Matija Greguric, Croatia- 76.68 Daniel Raba, Hungary- 75.93 Denzel Comenentia, Netherlands- 75.30 Shota Fukuda, Japan- 72.77

Javelin Throw Men's:

Luiz Mauricio Di Silva, Brazil- 86.34 Thomas Rohler, Germany- 80.79 Leandro Ramos, Portugal- 80.68 Curtis Thompson, USA- 78.78 Julius Yego, Kenya- 78.74

100m Women's:

Maia McCoy, Liberia- 11.21 Destiny Smith-Barnett, Liberia- 11.29 Bassant Hemida, Egypt- 11.49 Murangi Refilwe, Botswana- 11.57 Shannon Ray, USA- 11.64

800m Women's:

Lilian Odira, Kenya- 1:58.31 Oratile Nowe, Botswana- 1:58.47 Sarah Moraa, Kenya- 1:58.96 Shafiqua Maloney- 1:59.13 Judy Kemunto, Kenya- 2:00.98

5000m Women's:

Sarah Chelangat, Uganda- 15:03.33 Maurine Jepkoech Chebor, Kenya- 15:14.57 Gemene Mamite, Ethiopia- 15:21.25 Cynthia Chepkirui, Kenya- 15:24.30 Mercy Cherono, Kenya- 15:28.87

400m Hurdles Women's:

Amalie Iuel, Norway- 54.80 Kristiina Halonen, Finland- 55.32 Eileen Demes, Germany- 55.38 Bianca Stubler, USA- 55.48 Daniela Ledecka, Slovakia- 55.97

3000m steeplechase Women's:

Wosane Asefa, Ethiopia- 9:30.68 Kena Tufa, Ethiopia- 9:31.72 Firehiwot Gesese, Ethiopia- 9:32.09 Diana Chepkemoi, Kenya- 9:41.52 Jackline Chepkoech, Kenya-9:44.48

Hammer Throw Women's:

Camryn Rogers, Canada- 77.93m Katrine Jacobsen, Denmark- 74.21 Janee' Kassanavoid, USA- 74.17 Bianca Florentina Ghelber. Romania- 73.99 Rose Loga, France- 72.88

Long Jump Women's:

Esraa Owis, Egypt- 6.94 Lisaandra Campos, Brazil- 6.84 Maja Bedrac, Slovakia- 6.58 Diana Lesti, Hungary, 6.58 Danielle Nolte, South Africa- 6.56

