Meet Lachlan Kennedy: All about Gout Gout's potential challenger who clocked 2nd-fastest 100m time for an Aussie

Lachlan Kennedy is a track and field athlete from Australia who recently clocked the second fastest 100m national run time at the 2024 Australian Championships. He registered a run time of 10.00 seconds during the heats to win the race.

Despite this impressive outing in the heats, Kennedy was outdone by 27-year-old New South Wales athlete, Rohan Browning, through the slightest of margins. Browning touched the finishing line during this race just 0.005 seconds before Kennedy, leading to a second-place finish for the latter.

On that note, let's get to know more about Lachlan Kennedy, who has emerged as one of the most prominent challengers for Gout Gout, especially after he beat the latter in Melbourne last month.

Lachlan Kennedy's family and hometown

Kennedy after his 100m heats race at the 2025 Australian Nationals (Image via: Getty)

Kennedy was born on November 4, 2003, in Brisbane, Queensland, to Adam and Rachel. The sprinter also has two siblings, Henry and Emily.

Lachlan Kennedy's educational background

Kennedy with his national flag in Nanjing (Image via: Getty Images)

Kennedy took up his initial education in Brisbane, Queensland, at St. Joseph's College, Gregory Terrace. During these years of his career, Kennedy was much more focused on playing rugby rather than track and also played for the Brisbane junior rugby union team. Following his primary education, Kennedy spent a stint at the University of Queensland, where he pursued a bachelor's degree in Engineering and Design.

Lachlan Kennedy's other career achievements

Kennedy (Image via: Getty)

Lachlan Kennedy, 21, has already made a name for himself in the Australian circuit in this initial part of his career. He made it to the 2024 Olympic team as part of the Men's 4x100m relay team. Kennedy and his teammates clocked the Oceanian record (38.12 seconds) during the first heats of the quadrennial games. Despite this performance, Australia couldn't advance past the heats round.

Kennedy also participated at the 2023 Pacific Games held in Honiara, where he ran the 100m race and won the silver medal after clocking a time of 10.49 seconds. In the same year, Kennedy missed the 100m podium during the Australian Championships after finishing 4th in 10.37 seconds.

His most notable accomplishment so far came just a month ago in China during the 2025 World Indoors. Running the 60m distance in the event, Kennedy finished second (behind Jeremiah Azu) and clinched his first medal (silver) on the global stage.

