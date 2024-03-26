"Kobe Year"- Christian Coleman extends heartfelt wishes to Sha’Carri Richardson on her birthday

100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson recently received heartfelt birthday wishes from Christian Coleman.

Richardson celebrated her birthday on March 25, with love pouring from all around the sports world. The American athlete has gained impeccable prominence for her exceptional show of talent from last year.

The 24-year-old clinched the 100m world champion title in Budapest for running within 10.65s. It also got her on the list of top five 100m runners of all time.

60m indoor world champion Christian Coleman also joined the sports world to wish Sha’Carri Richardson on Instagram. He posted an unseen picture of the birthday girl in his story, which featured Richardson in cowboy attire with leather pants and a jacket.

Coleman’s adorable birthday wish for her read:

"Happy Birthday to the legend. The flyest and the coolest. Kobe year! @itsshacarrri"

Richardson reshared Coleman’s story and thanked him.

“Real to Real, thank you,” she wrote in her story.

Richardson's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/itsshacarri)

Sha’Carri Richardson to open her season at Miramar Invitational 2024

Richardson at Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot

Sha’Carri Richardson is all set for the season opener at the Miramar Invitational 2024. The championship is scheduled for April 6 in Florida.

In 2023, Richardson set a record in the women's 100m, running a wind-aided 10.57s, marking the fourth-fastest time in the sport's history. Nevertheless, her performance instilled hope in the sports world about a potential world champion in Budapest.

The 24-year-old concluded her 2023 season at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene in September. Competing against a strong line-up of athletes like Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson, and Marie-Josée Ta Lou, the former LSU athlete had to settle for a fourth-place finish.

Richardson is set to compete in the Paris Olympics in July, marking her second attempt after missing her 2020 shot. Despite qualifying in the 100m race within 10.86 seconds, she couldn't make it to the Tokyo Olympics trials.

The athlete tested positive for THC, a substance banned by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). As a result, she was put on a one-month suspension which ruled her out of 100m participation in the Olympics. Later on, Richardson failed to qualify for the 4x100m relay race, which shattered her Olympic dream that year.

Richardson admitted that she consumed marijuana to deal with her biological mother’s demise while coping with the pressure of qualifying for the Olympic trials.