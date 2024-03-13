The reigning 100m and 200m world champions, Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson, will headline the 2024 Miramar Invitational in April.

Richardson last raced at the 2023 Prefontaine Classic in September 2023 and clocked 10.80s to finish fourth in the 100m discipline. The Jamaican sprinter was also involved, with Jackson clocking 10.70s to clinch the title.

But barring that loss, Richardson was on a whole different level in 2023. The Laureus Sportswoman of the Year nominee clocked a championship record of 10.65s at the 2023 World Championships to beat Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce in the 100m sprint. In the 200m final, Richardson secured bronze. She took part in the 4x100m relay as well to bag another gold.

With the outdoor season officially starting, the entries for the 2024 Miramar Invitational have come out, and the biggest names on the list are Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson. Alongside the American star, Jackson will also feature in her first race since September last year. Announcing the news, Track Spice wrote on X:

"Sha’Carri Richardson opens her season in Miramar."

Richardson started her season with the Texas Relays last year, but for now, the Miramar Invitational will be her first confirmed outing of the season.

Both Richardson and Jackson took part in the 2023 Miramar Invitational as well. While the former clocked 10.57s to win the women's 100m title, Jackson finished 3rd in the women's 400m, clocking 51.46s.

Along with the two world champions, Miramar Invitational 2024 will also feature American stars - Christian Coleman and Ajee Wilson.

Sha'Carri Richardson nominated for Laureus Sportswoman of the Year after breakout season

Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot-Sha'Carri Richardson

2023 was a breakout season for Sha'Carri Richardson. The 23-year-old started the season with a dominant victory at the 2023 Miramar Invitational. Clocking 10.57s in the 100m sprint, she became the fourth fastest woman in all conditions.

Later in Doha, Richardson ran 10.76s in the women's 100m final to win her maiden Diamond League title. Before becoming the 100m world champion in Budapest, she won the US National Championship as well in the 100m sprint.

Recognizing her achievements, she was nominated for the 2023 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year. Shericka Jackson also received the nomination alongside American alpine skier Michael Shirin. The winner will be crowned on April 22.