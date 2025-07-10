Kyle Dake reacts as Ben Askren provides health update from hospital bed following double lung transplant

Kyle Dake reacted to Ben Askren's health update after the double UFC champion underwent a double lung transplant in June. Askren was admitted to the hospital in the past month with severe pneumonia.

Ben Askren, a two-time National and three-time Big 12 Conference champion from the University of Missouri, also competed in the One Championship and Ultimate Fighting Championship, in addition to making the Olympic team in 2012. He was inducted into the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012, and retired from mixed martial arts in 2019.

In June 2025, Askren's world came crashing down as he was hospitalized with pneumonia that developed from a staph infection. His wife, Amy, has been updating about his health on social media until recently when the former MMA star provided a health update from the hospital bed.

His progression garnered the reaction of Kyle Dake, the four-time World and four-time NCAA Division I Champion, who wished Askren good health and quick healing.

"Unreal, glad he made it out to the other side. Praying for continued healing and progress."

In the video, the tearful Askren shared how he got to know everything from his wife's journal and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love from the wrestling community and others.

"We'll kind of go through it all, and I just read through my wife's journal. It's like a movie, it's ridiculous. So I only died four times. The ticker stopped for about 20 seconds. The outpouring of love from the wrestling community was just amazing. It felt so good."

Kyle Dake, one of the greatest wrestlers in the nation, made the Olympic team in 2020 and 2024, winning bronze in his respective weight category in both editions.

Kyle Dake and Carter Starocci went head-on at the World Team Trials

Kyle Dake and Carter Starocci, two of the most formidable wrestlers in the circuit currently, clashed against each other in the 86 kg category at the World Team Trials. The intergenerational athletes, who also train together, put up a stellar show with Dake emerging victorious with a 3-3 decision on criteria victory.

Starocci, the first five-time NCAA champion in history, didn't shy away from taking a dig at Dake, saying :

"Man it’s super weird having your coaches coach against you. Dake deserved it, good job man and thanks for the help along the way!"

Kyle Dake had a good comeback, responding:

"Heard that, thanks for not splitting my eye open more"

Dake was also in contention at the US Open Wrestling Championships, where he lost the title to Zahid Valencia in the 86 kg category.

