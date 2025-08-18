LA Olympics 2028 Latest update: From selling venue name rights to introduction of new sports

More than a year since the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Games, the 2028 LA Olympics have started to receive anticipation, with a few notable developments so far. The upcoming Summer Olympics will commence on July 14, with its conclusion on July 30, 2028.However, two days before the opening ceremony, the preliminary stages of multiple sports, including basketball, field hockey, cricket, rugby seven, handball, and soccer, will be held. The Paralympic Games of the same edition will be held from August 15 to 27, 2028. The 2028 LA Olympics committee has announced a few updates so far regarding the next Quadrennial Games.Developments made for the 2028 LA OlympicsLet's take a look at the important developments regarding the 2028 LA Olympics, including the introduction of cricket, amendments in the IOC's sponsor policy, and a change in the athletics schedule.Six cricket teams will compete at the 2028 LA OlympicsCricket will return to the Olympics at the LA edition after 128 years. The upcoming Games will feature six men's and women's teams, with a 15-member squad. The venues and teams are yet to be confirmed. Cricket was played at the Games at the 1900 Paris edition, where only Great Britain and France competed, with the former team winning the only cricket Olympic gold medal.Change in the traditional schedule for athletics and swimmingThe upcoming Summer Olympics will ditch the traditional schedule for athletics and swimming. Athletics events will be held in the first week, right after the opening ceremony, with swimming events shifted to the second week. The decision was taken to ensure a strong and captivating start to the event.22 more medal events added at the LA editionThe 2028 LA edition will feature 22 more medal events as compared to Paris 2024. A record total of 351 medal events will be held in LA, with five additional sports introduced, including baseball/softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse, and squash.Boxing at the Olympics After receiving recognition from the IOC, World Boxing will supervise the sport at the LA Games. After having separated from the Russian-led International Boxing Association, the IOC took direct control of the sport at the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Games. The recent development was announced after a unanimous vote by IOC members this year.IOC's long-standing policy forbidding brand names on stadiums and arenas will be lifted at the LA GamesThe IOC will sell the naming rights of some venues while getting rid of its previous long-standing policy restricting brand names at competing sites. The historic move was announced after recognizing that it is the largest commercial way to raise returns in sports