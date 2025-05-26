"Lactic hit hard"- Femke Bol makes feelings known on clocking second fastest time of the year after Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Femke Bol began her Diamond League season with a bang. The Dutch hurdler recorded the second fastest time of the year in the women's 400m hurdles event at the Rabat Diamond League, held in Morocco.
Bol clocked a new meet record of 52.46 seconds, which is her seasonal best performance for 2025. This is also the second fastest timing for women's 400m hurdles in 2025 after world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone previously ran 52.07 seconds at the Grand Slam Track meet held in Miami in early May.
The Dutch hurdler shared her reaction after opening her Diamond League season on a winning note. She mentioned in a conversation with FloTrack,
"I'm really happy. The first race, I often don't look much at the time. But starting in 52.4, it's really nice, so I'm happy about it."
Bol explained how the first race went exactly as she expected. She further added,
"I think my race execution was fine. I did this race like we wanted it to. Lactic hit hard, but it's always like this the first one so I know the first time it's hard, the next time it gets a little bit easier."
Femke Bol is not competing at the coveted Grand Slam Track league. She will be aiming to defend her gold medal at the Tokyo World Championships, which shall be held in September 2025.
Femke Bol talks about Team Netherlands' unique Olympic feat in Paris
Femke Bol revealed her thoughts on the Dutch team's unique achievements at the Paris Olympics, especially in the mixed relay event, where Bol snatched the gold medal from the hands of Team USA with a spirited performance in the anchor leg.
This was unthinkable since the American team had broken the world record for the mixed relay event only a couple of days ago. In the Open Kaart podcast, Bol talked about this event, where she mentioned,
"I just went for it. We just wanted a medal this time. We didn't want a time. ... We just wanted a medal. And, well, we got gold, so we're Olympic champions. It's absolutely crazy for a small country like us."
Femke Bol improved significantly from her performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Though the 25-year-old hurdler aimed to give tough competition to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, she couldn't live up to the momentum in the final 100 meters of the 400m hurdles finals and had to settle for the bronze medal yet again. However, Bol recovered quickly to deliver a respectable silver medal for Team Netherlands in the women's 4x400m relay finals.