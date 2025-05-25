"Absolutely crazy for small country like us"- Femke Bol opens up on Dutch team’s unique Olympic feat in Paris

The four-time Olympic medalist, Femke Bol, has recently shared her thoughts on the Dutch team achieving a prominent feat at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The track sensation further reflected on the magnitude of the victory, and her and the team's determination to clinch a podium finish.

Femke Bol has become one of the most prominent hurdlers and sprinters rising from Europe. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, she won three medals in the 4x400m mixed relays, the 4x400m race, and the 400m hurdles. In the mixed relays, with Eugene Omalla, Lieke Klaver, and Klein Ikkink, Bol ran the last leg of the race, passing three racers in the final meters and clinched the gold medal.

During her appearance on the Open Kaart Podcast, the acclaimed track and field star shared her thoughts on the team's notable feat in the mixed relay race at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Furthermore, she reflected on her determination to win the medal and the magnitude of the victory for her country. She mentioned,

"I just went for it. We just wanted a medal this time. We didn't want a time. ... We just wanted a medal. And, well, we got gold, so we're Olympic champions. It's absolutely crazy for a small country like us."

Femke Bol also participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles race event. The Amersfoort native also won two gold medals in 4x400m mixed relays and the women's 4 × 400 m relay race event at the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships, which were held in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, her home soil. She is all set to race at the 2025 Rabat Diamond League in the 400m hurdles on May 25, 2025.

Femke Bol reflects on her plans for the Stockholm Diamond League 2025

Femke Bol at the European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day Four - Source: Getty

Femke Bol clinched her first Diamond League win in Stockholm in 2020 in the 400m hurdles race. Furthermore, the track icon has won four series Diamond League titles and twenty-five individual wins.

She will be competing in the Stockholm Diamond League on June 15, 2025 and expressed her thoughts regarding the venue and the event. She mentioned it via the Diamond League's official site,

"Stockholm awakens something special in me, and the energy that the audience creates at the BAUHAUS gala is unbeatable. I can’t wait to feel that atmosphere again on June 15."

The track star has set multiple records and is a four-time World Championships and World Indoor Championships medalist.

