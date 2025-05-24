Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's rival Femke Bol opens up on new competitive mindset despite achieving elite status

Elite Dutch sprinter, Femke Bol, who competes with track icon Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, has shared her thoughts on her competitive mindset considering the 2025 season. The four-time Olympic medalist also reflected on her process of improvement and dedication to her sport.

The four-time World Championship medalist commenced her indoor season with the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. In the mixed 4 × 400 m relay race event, she won the gold medal with Nick Smidt, Eveline Saalberg, and Tony van Diepen. Bol clinched the gold medal in the women's 4 × 400 m relay short track race event with Lieke Klaver, Nina Franke, and Cathelijn Peeters.

In an interview with the Olympics, the four-time World Indoor Championships medalist reflected on her competitive mindset and the process through which she can improve herself.

"Now it's about focusing on the small goals again. Improving, rather than just chasing medals. I hope I can keep doing it for a long time, and keep improving even in small ways, working hard to shave off just a few tenths of a second. I prefer to let my legs do the talking instead of saying too much," said the Dutch athlete.

Bol will open her outdoor season with the Rabat Diamond League. She will participate in the 400m Hurdles race event on May 25. She competed in Monaco in 2020 in the 400m race event and clinched the third position with 51.57s.

The elite athlete specializes in both hurdling and sprinting and has won several medals at the European Championships and European Indoor Championships. Throughout her career, she has registered multiple records, including the European Record in 400m Hurdles. McLaughlin-Levrone has spoken highly of BoI on several occasions as a fellow competitor.

Femke Bol reflects on her notable journey from volunteer to track and field superstar

Femke Bol at the Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: Getty

The Dutch track superstar, Femke Bol, reminisced about her memorable experience of becoming an elite athlete. During her interview with European Athletics in February 2025, Bol expressed the turning point in her journey, going from a volunteer to becoming a professional athlete.

“I was a volunteer. I was scanning the accreditation or the tickets of people. Also, when I was out there, I could go out and watch a few times. It was absolutely crazy, I still remember the 800m final with Thijmen Kupers [Dutch athlete who placed 6th in men’s 800m final]. The crowd went absolutely crazy, and it was so good to watch.”

In 2021, Bol was recognized as the European Athletics Rising Star of the Year.

