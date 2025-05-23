Rabat Diamond League 2025: Top athletes to watch out for ft. Femke Bol, Shericka Jackson

The Rabat Diamond League is poised to begin on May 25, 2025, and will feature some of the best athletes participating in various events. It will take place in the capital of Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

This is the fourth stop of the 2025 Diamond League campaign, and the two ahead of this took place in the People's Republic of China and Doha. The track and field community is now gearing up to witness a star-studded lineup of athletes lock horns with each other in Rabat.

One of them is Femke Bol, who is gearing up to make her outdoor season debut by competing in the 400m hurdles at the Rabat Diamond League. The 100m and the 200m dashes will see Fred Kerley locking horns with Kyree King, Letsile Tebogo, and more.

The women's 100m will see the Jamaican athlete, Shericka Jackson, making her 100m debut in the 2025 season. Apart from her, multiple Olympians will also be running in their respective events.

Here are the names of the top five athletes competing at the Rabat Diamond League.

Top five athletes to watch out for at the Rabat Diamond League

#1. Femke Bol

Femke Bol is all set to make her outdoor debut of the 2025 season by competing in the 400m hurdles race. She is the indoor 400m world record holder and will square off against several athletes, including Rushell Clayton, Cassandra Tate, Rogail Joseph, and more, in Morocco. She also competed in the Paris Olympics, where she earned a third-place finish behind Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Anna Cockrell, who claimed second and third, respectively.

#2. Letsile Tebogo

The 200m Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo, is another athlete competing in both the 100m and 200m dashes. He became the first one from Botswana to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games. Most recently, he competed in the 200m dash at the Doha Diamond League, where he stood atop the podium after clocking 20.10 on May 16. He opened his 2025 season by competing in the 200m dash at the Maurie Plant Meet and is now vying for the 200m and 100m titles at the Rabat Diamond League.

#3. Fred Kerley

Fred Kerley is one of the most significant American sprinters with a total of two Olympic medals in his career and four World Championships medals, three gold, one silver, and one bronze. He also competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he fell short of clinching a gold medal but won a bronze medal in the 100m dash and couldn't earn a podium finish in the 200m dash.

Kerley was arrested after he was charged with battery assault by his ex-girlfriend; however, he made a comeback by delivering an incredible performance at the Franson Last Chance meet, where he ran 9.98s in the finals to clinch the gold medal. He now has his eyes set on winning the 100m and 200m titles at the Rabat Diamond League.

#4. Shericka Jackson

Shericka Jackson is amped up to make her 100m debut of the 2025 season at the fourth stop of the Diamond League. She will lock horns against multiple American sprinters, including Celera Barnes, Jacious Sears, Deajah Stevens, and more. Most recently, she competed in the Xiamen Diamond League's 200m race and earned a second-place finish behind the American sprinter Anavia Battle.

The 2024 Paris Olympics did not turn out as expected for the Jamaican athlete, as she had to withdraw from the events due to her injury. However, she returned to the field with grace in the Queen's Jackson Meet, where she participated in the 60m race and ended up in second place after clocking 7.18s.

#5. Emmanuel Wanyonyi

The 20-year-old athlete, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, is lined up to compete in the 800m at the Rabat Diamond League. He won the gold medal in the 800m at the Paris Olympics and dominated the event at the 2024 Diamond Leagues in Marrakech, Lausanne, and Brussels.

Not just in 2024, Wanyonyi also proved his billing in three stops of the 2023 Diamond League, including Rabat, Paris, and Xiamen. He is all set to take the crown again in the 800m at the 2025 Rabat Diamond League on May 25.

