Aiming for 5th Diamond League title, Femke Bol shares excitement after confirming participation in one of series' meets

Femke Bol expressed anticipation for the 2025 London Diamond League, scheduled to take place on July 19, 2025. Bol will next be in action at the Rabat stop on May 25.

Ad

Femke Bol, who is widely considered the second-best 400m hurdler in female track and field all-time, opened her season with a couple of relay performances at the European Indoor Athletics Championships. She anchored the Dutch women's 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay teams to gold podiums and also broke the national record in the former event.

As she gears up for her first set of individual races, Bol shared Diamond League Athletics' post on her Instagram story, expressing anticipation for the London stop in July, as she begins her bid for the fifth DL title.

Ad

Trending

"Londooooon," her caption read.

Bol makes feelings known about London DL; Instagram - @femke_bol

On May 12, 2025, the 25-year-old shared a collaborative post of frmaofficial and Meeting_im6 on her Instagram story, expressing excitement about her season opener, captioning:

Ad

"3 more weeks. Season opener in Rabat this year!"

Bol was a member of the Dutch mixed 4x400m and women's 4x400m relay squads at the 2024 Paris Games. She won the former event in a European record time and finished second in the latter behind the US team. Her stint in the 40m hurdles finals earned her a bronze finish behind world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and another American runner, Anna Cockrell.

Ad

Femke Bol is the second woman in history to run sub-51s in the 400m hurdles after McLaughlin-Levrone. She also holds the world record in the 400m short track.

Femke Bol was delighted after making it big at the 2025 European Athletics Championships

Femke Bol at the European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day One - (Source: Getty)

Femke Bol has been a dominant force in the European Championships over the years, amassing eleven medals across indoors and outdoors. In the 2024 Indoor edition, she lowered the 400m short track world record by clocking 49.17s. In 2025, she further unfurled her prowess, winning two relay events since she didn't participate in an individual race.

Ad

After his double gold achievement in Apeldoorn, Bol expressed pride in her time and wrote:

"THANK YOU APELDOORN 🧡🧡 A championship to never forget, had so so much fun racing at home and so proud of the team for winning all relays 🥇😍❤️‍🔥 Thank you everyone for the support and for making it an unforgettable experience for all of us."

In that Championship, Dutch athletes made waves on the track. Menno Vloon swept the men's pole vault title, Samuel Chappel won the 800m feat, and Lieke Klaver dominated the women's 400m.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More