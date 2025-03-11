"A championship to never forget"- Femke Bol makes her feelings known after gold medal-winning performances at the European Athletics Championships

Femke Bol expressed her thoughts after the Netherlands' incredible performances at the European Athletics Championships 2025. The Dutch won five gold medals in one session and finished with an overall medal tally of seven medals, making it their most successful European Indoor Championships campaign in history.

Bol competed in the women's 4x400m relay and the mixed 4x400m indoor relay. The 25-year-old contributed effectively to the team's victory in both events with dominating performances. The Netherlands won the gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay with a performance of 3:24.34 and topped the line-up in the mixed 4x400m relay with a performance of 3:15.63.

Furthermore, Lieke Klaver won the gold medal in the women's 400m, Samuel Chapple dominated the men's 800m, and Menno Vloon clinched the title in the men's pole vault. Femke Bol took to Instagram to express her elation at the incredible performances.

The Dutch athlete revealed it was an unforgettable experience for her and thanked the fans for their unwavering support and racing atmosphere.

"THANK YOU APELDOORN 🧡🧡 A championship to never forget, had so so much fun racing at home and so proud of the team for winning all relays 🥇😍❤️‍🔥 Thank you everyone for the support and for making it an unforgettable experience for all of us 🌟," she wrote.

Femke Bol on skipping individual races in the 2025 Indoor season

Femke Bol celebrates after winning the 4x400m relay at the European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day One - Source: Getty

Femke Bol took to Instagram to share an update about her plans for the 2025 season. The Dutch athlete shared that after an incredible 2024 Olympic season, her team has decided to take a different approach this season.

Bol revealed that she has embarked on a rigorous training routine for the 2025 season. After discussing with her team, they decided to skip individual races in the indoor season to have some time off and prepare effectively for the outdoor season.

“After the last Olympic cycle with years full of amazing competitions indoor and outdoors, we’ve decided to do it a bit different this year. I’m training hard and preparing myself for another successful year on the track, but I also felt that I needed a bit more time away from competing. Therefore I have decided to not race individually this indoor season,” she wrote.

"It gives me the opportunity to have some more time processing everything that has happened and prioritize more things outside of the sports that are important to me," she added.

Furthermore, Femke Bol expressed her anticipation to compete in individual races and put in incredible performances again.

