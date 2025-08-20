  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Lausanne Diamond League 2025 Results: Noah Lyles stunned by Jamaica's Oblique Seville, Masai Russell and Grant Fisher fall short of victory

Lausanne Diamond League 2025 Results: Noah Lyles stunned by Jamaica's Oblique Seville, Masai Russell and Grant Fisher fall short of victory

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Aug 20, 2025 20:29 GMT
Noah Lyles, Masai Russell and Grant Fisher missed titles at Lausanne Diamond League. PHOTO: Getty Images
Noah Lyles, Masai Russell and Grant Fisher missed titles at Lausanne Diamond League. PHOTO: Getty Images

The Lausanne Diamond League 2025 saw remarkable performances from track and field stars across the world despite the unfavorable rainy conditions at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne. Oblique Seville, Cordell Tinch, Joe Kovacs, Brittany Brown and Keely Hodgkinson were some prominent names who emerged as the winner in Lausanne.

Ad

Seville performed brilliantly over the 100m distance, running 9.87s to claim victory over Olympic and world champion Noah Lyles, who clocked 10.02s to settle for second. Another Jamaican, Ackeem Blake, finished on the podium as well, narrowly behind Lyles with a similar time of 10.02s.

Meanwhile, the 100m hurdles Olympic champion Masai Russell fell short at the Lausanne Diamond League, running 12.53s as the title went to the Netherlands' Nadine Visser, who clocked 12.45s. In the long-distance 5000m, Grant Fisher had a similar fate, finishing second in 13:08.51, with Belgium's Isaac Kimeli winning the event with a dominant 13:07.67.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

We will now take a look at the complete results for the Lausanne Diamond League 2025 -

Men’s Results at 2025 Lausanne Diamond League

100m

  1. Oblique Seville (JAM) - 9.87
  2. Noah Lyles (USA) - 10.02
  3. Ackeem Blake (JAM) - 10.02

110m Hurdles

  1. Cordell Tinch (USA) - 12.98
  2. Jamal Britt (USA) - 13.13
  3. Trey Cunningham (USA) - 13.19

800m

  1. Josh Hoey (USA) - 1:42.82
  2. Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) - 1:43.29
  3. Mohamed Attaoui (ESP) - 1:43.38

5000m

  1. Isaac Kimeli (BEL) - 13:07.67
  2. Grant Fisher (USA) - 13:08.51
  3. Eduardo Herrera (MEX) - 13:09.50
Ad

Shot Put

  1. Joe Kovacs (USA) - 22.04
  2. Leonardo Fabbri (ITA) - 21.77
  3. Adrian Piperi (USA) - 21.49

Long Jump

  1. Anvar Anvarov (UZB) - 7.84
  2. Simon Ehammer (SUI) - 7.72
  3. Tajay Gayle (JAM) - 7.71

Women’s Results at 2025 Lausanne Diamond League

100m Hurdles

  1. Nadine Visser (NED) - 12.45
  2. Masai Russell (USA) - 12.53
  3. Ditaji Kambundji (SUI) - 12.54

200m

  1. Brittany Brown (USA) - 22.23
  2. Favour Ofili (NGR) - 22.31
  3. Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (CIV) - 22.37
Ad

400m

  1. Henriette Jæger (NOR) - 50.09
  2. Lieke Klaver (NED) - 50.17
  3. Isabella Whittaker (USA) - 50.63

800m

  1. Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) - 1:55.69
  2. Audrey Werro (SUI) - 1:57.34
  3. Georgia Bell Hunter (GBR) - 1:57.55

3000m Steeplechase

  1. Doris Lemngole (KEN) - 9:16.36
  2. Sembo Almayew (ETH) - 9:20.39
  3. Olivia Markezich (USA) - 9:20.73

Javelin Throw

  1. Adriana Vilagoš (SRB) - 63.02
  2. Jo-Ane du Plessis (RSA) - 58.89
  3. Elina Tzengko (GRE) - 58.82

High Jump

  1. Christina Honsel (GER) - 1.91
  2. Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) - 1.91
  3. Maria Zodzic (POL) - 1.91
About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications