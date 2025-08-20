Lausanne Diamond League 2025 Results: Noah Lyles stunned by Jamaica's Oblique Seville, Masai Russell and Grant Fisher fall short of victory

The Lausanne Diamond League 2025 saw remarkable performances from track and field stars across the world despite the unfavorable rainy conditions at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne. Oblique Seville, Cordell Tinch, Joe Kovacs, Brittany Brown and Keely Hodgkinson were some prominent names who emerged as the winner in Lausanne.

Ad

Seville performed brilliantly over the 100m distance, running 9.87s to claim victory over Olympic and world champion Noah Lyles, who clocked 10.02s to settle for second. Another Jamaican, Ackeem Blake, finished on the podium as well, narrowly behind Lyles with a similar time of 10.02s.

Meanwhile, the 100m hurdles Olympic champion Masai Russell fell short at the Lausanne Diamond League, running 12.53s as the title went to the Netherlands' Nadine Visser, who clocked 12.45s. In the long-distance 5000m, Grant Fisher had a similar fate, finishing second in 13:08.51, with Belgium's Isaac Kimeli winning the event with a dominant 13:07.67.

Ad

Trending

We will now take a look at the complete results for the Lausanne Diamond League 2025 -

Men’s Results at 2025 Lausanne Diamond League

100m

Oblique Seville (JAM) - 9.87 Noah Lyles (USA) - 10.02 Ackeem Blake (JAM) - 10.02

110m Hurdles

Cordell Tinch (USA) - 12.98 Jamal Britt (USA) - 13.13 Trey Cunningham (USA) - 13.19

800m

Josh Hoey (USA) - 1:42.82 Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) - 1:43.29 Mohamed Attaoui (ESP) - 1:43.38

5000m

Isaac Kimeli (BEL) - 13:07.67 Grant Fisher (USA) - 13:08.51 Eduardo Herrera (MEX) - 13:09.50

Ad

Shot Put

Joe Kovacs (USA) - 22.04 Leonardo Fabbri (ITA) - 21.77 Adrian Piperi (USA) - 21.49

Long Jump

Anvar Anvarov (UZB) - 7.84 Simon Ehammer (SUI) - 7.72 Tajay Gayle (JAM) - 7.71

Women’s Results at 2025 Lausanne Diamond League

100m Hurdles

Nadine Visser (NED) - 12.45 Masai Russell (USA) - 12.53 Ditaji Kambundji (SUI) - 12.54

200m

Brittany Brown (USA) - 22.23 Favour Ofili (NGR) - 22.31 Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (CIV) - 22.37

Ad

400m

Henriette Jæger (NOR) - 50.09 Lieke Klaver (NED) - 50.17 Isabella Whittaker (USA) - 50.63

800m

Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) - 1:55.69 Audrey Werro (SUI) - 1:57.34 Georgia Bell Hunter (GBR) - 1:57.55

3000m Steeplechase

Doris Lemngole (KEN) - 9:16.36 Sembo Almayew (ETH) - 9:20.39 Olivia Markezich (USA) - 9:20.73

Javelin Throw

Adriana Vilagoš (SRB) - 63.02 Jo-Ane du Plessis (RSA) - 58.89 Elina Tzengko (GRE) - 58.82

High Jump

Christina Honsel (GER) - 1.91 Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) - 1.91 Maria Zodzic (POL) - 1.91

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More