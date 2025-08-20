Lausanne Diamond League 2025 Results: Noah Lyles stunned by Jamaica's Oblique Seville, Masai Russell and Grant Fisher fall short of victory

The Lausanne Diamond League 2025 saw remarkable performances from track and field stars across the world despite the unfavorable rainy conditions at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne. Oblique Seville, Cordell Tinch, Joe Kovacs, Brittany Brown and Keely Hodgkinson were some prominent names who emerged as the winner in Lausanne.
Seville performed brilliantly over the 100m distance, running 9.87s to claim victory over Olympic and world champion Noah Lyles, who clocked 10.02s to settle for second. Another Jamaican, Ackeem Blake, finished on the podium as well, narrowly behind Lyles with a similar time of 10.02s.
Meanwhile, the 100m hurdles Olympic champion Masai Russell fell short at the Lausanne Diamond League, running 12.53s as the title went to the Netherlands' Nadine Visser, who clocked 12.45s. In the long-distance 5000m, Grant Fisher had a similar fate, finishing second in 13:08.51, with Belgium's Isaac Kimeli winning the event with a dominant 13:07.67.
We will now take a look at the complete results for the Lausanne Diamond League 2025 -
Men’s Results at 2025 Lausanne Diamond League
100m
- Oblique Seville (JAM) - 9.87
- Noah Lyles (USA) - 10.02
- Ackeem Blake (JAM) - 10.02
110m Hurdles
- Cordell Tinch (USA) - 12.98
- Jamal Britt (USA) - 13.13
- Trey Cunningham (USA) - 13.19
800m
- Josh Hoey (USA) - 1:42.82
- Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) - 1:43.29
- Mohamed Attaoui (ESP) - 1:43.38
5000m
- Isaac Kimeli (BEL) - 13:07.67
- Grant Fisher (USA) - 13:08.51
- Eduardo Herrera (MEX) - 13:09.50
Shot Put
- Joe Kovacs (USA) - 22.04
- Leonardo Fabbri (ITA) - 21.77
- Adrian Piperi (USA) - 21.49
Long Jump
- Anvar Anvarov (UZB) - 7.84
- Simon Ehammer (SUI) - 7.72
- Tajay Gayle (JAM) - 7.71
Women’s Results at 2025 Lausanne Diamond League
100m Hurdles
- Nadine Visser (NED) - 12.45
- Masai Russell (USA) - 12.53
- Ditaji Kambundji (SUI) - 12.54
200m
- Brittany Brown (USA) - 22.23
- Favour Ofili (NGR) - 22.31
- Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (CIV) - 22.37
400m
- Henriette Jæger (NOR) - 50.09
- Lieke Klaver (NED) - 50.17
- Isabella Whittaker (USA) - 50.63
800m
- Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) - 1:55.69
- Audrey Werro (SUI) - 1:57.34
- Georgia Bell Hunter (GBR) - 1:57.55
3000m Steeplechase
- Doris Lemngole (KEN) - 9:16.36
- Sembo Almayew (ETH) - 9:20.39
- Olivia Markezich (USA) - 9:20.73
Javelin Throw
- Adriana Vilagoš (SRB) - 63.02
- Jo-Ane du Plessis (RSA) - 58.89
- Elina Tzengko (GRE) - 58.82
High Jump
- Christina Honsel (GER) - 1.91
- Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) - 1.91
- Maria Zodzic (POL) - 1.91