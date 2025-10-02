Leanne Wong drops 1-word reaction on becoming first US woman since Kerri Strug to qualify for four World Championships in a row

Leanne Wong has reacted to becoming the first American female gymnast since Kerri Strug to qualify for four consecutive World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. She earned her spot with an impressive performance at the selection event for the 2025 Worlds, held in Crossville, Tennessee.
Wong had previously secured places on the U.S. team for the 2021, 2022, and 2023 World Championships, returning home with medals from each edition. She claimed gold in the team all-around at both the 2021 and 2022 events in Liverpool and Antwerp, respectively. Additionally, she bagged a silver in the individual all-around and bronze in floor exercise, both in the 2021 edition.
After qualifying for the 2025 Worlds, Leanne Wong realized she had also achieved the rare honour of being the first American woman since Strug to make four consecutive World Championship teams. Sharing her excitement, the former Florida Gators gymnast posted a one-word reaction on her Instagram story:
"Wow 🥹❤️"
In another story, she expressed her gratitude on making the World Championships team, stating:
“Grateful & blessed to represent team USA”
Kerri Strug, who is best known for competing on an injured ankle at the 1996 Olympics to help Team USA earn the gold in the team event, had previously represented the country in five straight World Championships from 1991 to 1995.
Leanne Wong shares the sport she would try if she wasn’t doing gymnastics
Leanne Wong revealed swimming as the sport or activity that she would try if she wasn’t doing gymnastics. During an interview with young gymnast and creator Chloe Driese (Let's Talk Gymnastics), she opened up on the reason behind choosing swimming (1:45 onwards):
“Well, I did grow up doing like swim lessons and my two younger brothers also did swimming when they were younger and now they do golf. But I think it would be fun to like be a swimmer and do some swim meets,” Wong said.
In the same interview, Wong was asked to share advice for younger gymnasts aspiring to follow in her footsteps. The 22-year-old shared the importance of focusing on steady progress by taking things one day at a time. She added that while setting daily goals is key, it’s equally important to establish long-term goals to stay motivated along the journey.