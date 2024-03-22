Leanne Wong eyeing 6th consecutive SEC Championship with Florida Gators

Leanne Wong is looking to make significant contributions to the Florida Gators women's gymnastics team as they aim for their sixth consecutive SEC Championship title.

Wong is a 2022 and 2023 SEC balance beam champion. She has been a part of the Gators’ SEC Championship-winning team as well in 2023 and is now gearing up to lead them to their sixth consecutive title when they take the mat on Saturday in New Orleans.

Gators recently closed their regular season campaign on a high with a victory at the quadruple meet at the Exatech Arena. They posted a score of 197.90 while No.18 North Carolina secured 2nd place on 196.825 points. Iowa State followed in 3rd position with a score of 195.825 while Long Island University finished last with 192.025.

Leanne Wong led the team in floor competitions with a near-perfect score of 9.975 on uneven bars. She hopes to continue producing such performances at the SEC Championship to bring glory to the Gators once again.

Speaking with Inside Gymnastics in an interview, Wong expressed that they were excited to become the SEC regular champions for the sixth consecutive time.

"We’re super excited to be the SEC regular champions for the 6th season in a row, but of course, nothing is done yet. We still have a long way to go, and of course, we want to become the SEC Champions at the SEC Championships," she expressed.

She also expressed high hopes for the Regionals and revealed that the team was ultimately looking to win the National Championship title.

"That (Regionals) will, of course, determine if we go to Nationals and that’s where we want to get the National Championship title," Wong added.

Leanne Wong's autobiography ‘My Journey, Trust the Process’

Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot-Leanne Wong poses

Leanne Wong recently launched her memoir ‘My Journey, Trust the Process’ which reveals her story up until the Tokyo Olympics, where she was part of the alternate team. The 20-year-old revealed that it had always been her dream to write a book.

When asked what core messages the book carried, Wong replied that ‘working hard and striving’ for one's goals were the highlights of the book.

"Some of the key messages are definitely just working hard and striving for those goals and not giving up until you get there. There’s going to be lots of ups and downs in life, so it’s always important to have a plan B," Wong told Inside Gymnastics.

The world champion also added that she aimed to inspire people through her story.