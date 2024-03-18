Leanne Wong reacts to Florida Gators’ regular season domination on senior night

American gymnast Leanne Wong recently reacted to her college Florida Gators, dominating the last regular-season meet on senior night. The No. 4 Gators’ gymnastics team closed their season with a grand win over three college teams at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Friday. Nevertheless, their victory saw efforts from junior Leanne Wong in the uneven parallel bars.

The Florida Gators grabbed an impressive victory, defeating Iowa State, Long Island University, and No. 18 North Carolina State, with an overall score of 197.900. Meanwhile, second-placed Carilona scored 196.825, followed by Iowa’s (195.825) and Long Island’s 192.025.

Elated by the triumphant end of the Gators’ last regular-season meet, team member Leanne Wong shared a post on her Instagram. She posted an album of heartwarming pictures of her team competing and winning at the meet. The Team USA member wrote in her caption,

“and…. just like that, the GATORS completed 10 weeks of regular season and continued to move forward with every competition! 🌟”

The 20-year-old expressed positivity for the upcoming endeavors post-season,

"Onto post-season and ready for more! 💙🐊🧡"

Leanne Wong helped Gators with her dazzling performance in the bars event. She was very close to scoring a perfect 10, but missed it by .25th of a point, earning a 9.975. Wong’s routine stood as the highest scorer in the bars event.

Moreover, on the senior night, the Florida Gators Gymnastics team celebrated four of its senior gymnasts - Chloi Clark, Ellie Lazzari, Michala Magee, and Payton Richards.

After the regular-season meet, the Gators’ gymnastics team will compete at the SEC championships on March 23 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. They will participate in session two of the tournament, which will telecast on SEC Network at 8 pm.

A look at gymnast Leanne Wong’s medical and entrepreneurial side

Wong at Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot

Apart from Wong’s gymnastics career, she also possesses interests in medical and entrepreneurial endeavors. During an interview with Olympics.com in 2022, Wong revealed that she aspires to become a doctor. She understands it is a “really tough route” and requires immense schooling. She added,

“So I’m kinda just taking it one pre-med class at a time and just seeing how far I can get.”

Wong also runs her small business of hairbows called “Leanne Wong’s Bowtique.” The budding businesswoman started her venture in 2021 with her mom. She built its website and posted pictures of her handmade hair bows.

The 20-year-old has had a pretty good gymnastics career so far, competing in three world championships Team USA.

Wong won the silver and bronze medals in the all-around and floor exercise events at her first shot in 2021. In 2022 and 2023, she bagged gold medals in the team event. She was selected as an alternate in the Tokyo Olympics team.