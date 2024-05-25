Legendary athlete Michael Johnson expresses huge anticipation to witness the highly competitive lineup race at the prestigious Prefontaine Classic

Michael Johnson recently expressed his excitement to see the action unfold in the prestigious Bowerman Mile at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic. The Bowernam Mile is scheduled to be held at 5.25 pm E.T. on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The Bowerman Mile lineup will feature star-studded athletes including Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Josh Kerr, Geordie Beamish, Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot, Mario García, Lamecha Girma, Neil Gourley, Oliver Hoare, Cole Hocker, Hobbs Kessler, Abel Kipsang, Cameron Myers, Yared Nuguse, Cooper Teare, and Jake Wightman.

The rivalry between Kerr and Ingebrigtsen after a series of trash talk is the most-anticipated showdown to watch in Eugene. The British and the Norwegian athletes will face the World U20 champion Kipkorir Cheruiyot, 2024 Indoor Championships bronze medalist Hobbs Kessler, and World Indoor silver medalist Yared Nuguse.

During an interview with Citius Mag, Johnson couldn't control his excitement over the upcoming clash, which promises to be a nail-biting, and said:

"We are really fortunate in this race to have all of the, you know great current athletes, you know in that race tomorrow.

"I mean we know the difference here is this, in the race tomorrow we are all gonna watch and we are gonna get paid off. We are gonna get rewarded with the fact that all those guys wanna win. Several of them have the chance to win. None of us knows who's gonna win. Only one of them is gonna win and we are gonna get that payoff. We are gonna get to see that," Michael Johnson added.

Expand Tweet

"Stop it" - Michael Johnson responds to athletic fans asking for "entertaining" athletes

Olympic & Paralympic Games, Paris 2024 and Beyond - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024

Micahel Johnson recently voiced his opinion against the prejudice of "no entertaining athletes in the new era." Johnson has been an exceptional athlete and has remained connected to the sport for several years after his retirement.

He has constantly shed light on ways to increase the popularity of the sport. While in several instances where fans have professed the declining number of "entertaining athletes," Johnson has mentioned the likes of Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson attracting the interests of fans on and off the field.

Recently, he shared a picture of Grant Holloway celebrating his 110m hurdles victory at the 2024 Adidas Atlanta Games and wrote,

"But I still keep hearing 'We need more personalities in track and field.' Grant Holloway is all personality!"

Expand Tweet

Further, Michael Johnson also shared a video of Tara Davis-Woodhall celebrating her 7.17m jump at the 2024 Atlanta Games. She was seen striking a meditative pose before stepping off the pit.

"Another response to the people still saying “But we need more personalities in track and field!” Stop it! This is the greatest era of personalities I’ve seen since the 90’s!"

Expand Tweet

Michael Johnson had an impressive Olympics career, during which, he won four gold medals across three editions of the event in 1992, 1996 and 2000.