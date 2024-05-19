WATCH: Grant Holloway defends 110m hurdles once again, sets new world lead at Atlanta City Games

The Atlanta City Games 2024 saw some incredible performances take place. One of them was that of Grant Holloway who defended his title in the 110m hurdles discipline. He did not just defend his title but nabbed a consecutive world lead in the same.

Holloway had set a world lead in the 110m hurdles at the 2023 Atlanta City Games after locking a time of 13.01 seconds and this year, he has cruised towards victory and clocked a world lead of 13.07 seconds.

The Atlanta City Games shared the video of Holloway's race where he was seen leaving everyone behind and neatly jumping over all the hurdles, toward the finish line.

Grant Holloway recently bagged a world record for himself too. He smashed his own world record in the 60m hurdles at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships on February 16, 2024. He clocked 7.27 seconds to gain the win. He has been undefeated at 60m hurdles for nearly 10 years now.

Grant Holloway opens up about his feat at the Atlanta City Games 2024

In a post-race interview with Citius Mag, Grant Holloway opened up about his race in Atlanta. He was stoked after the win and admitted that he is focusing on working on his form for his future events. The athlete stated,

"I felt good. I mean just all my races this year just been into headwind so just trying to catch a tailwind obviously from running 130 into headwinds. I can't wait to see what happens in the future. Just trying to just make the building blocks a little bit easier for myself. Knew what was going to happen and just want to execute it ."

When asked about his thoughts on running faster, he said he is capable of running and winning anything.

"The hurdles are evolving, technology is helping everybody evolve a little bit faster too so I mean I've ran a plethora of 12.9, obviously the indoor races play a big role into for me getting out but I think I'm capable of running anything and whatever the win calls for that day I feel like I'm capable of winning."

He further added,

"So I just want to be able to just keep my cars close to my body and obviously I have a big thing called Olympic trials as that I have to go to so it may get a little bit tougher but I'm ready for any challenge."

Grant Holloway is a three-time world champion and an Olympic silver medalist in the 110m hurdles. Along with this, he has bagged two world championship gold medals in the 60m hurdles discipline.