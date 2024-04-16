Leon Marchand previews his "new chapter" as he turns pro before the Olympics after an incredible NCAA career

After putting forward incredible performances over the years, Leon Marchand recently concluded his NCAA swimming career at Arizona State University. With multiple records to his name, including the world record in the 400m long course individual medley, Marchand stands as one of the promising swimmers at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Leon Marchand announced his decision to turn pro earlier this week, keeping in mind the upcoming Olympic trials and the Paris Olympic Games. Moreover, he informed his fans and well-wishers that he would be training under the legendary swimming coach Bob Bowman, who once coached Michael Phelps to Olympic glory.

Leon Marchand took to Instagram to preview the change that would be coming about in his life ahead of the Paris Olympics. In a series of pictures, the NCAA champion reflected on his collegiate career at Arizona State University.

"New Chapter," he captioned the image.

Bob Bowman led Arizona State University to its first-ever NCAA title. Having trained Marchand previously, he looks forward to continuing their association in an attempt to achieve greater pursuits. Recently, Bowman opened up about Marchand's decision to go pro.

He's a pro, he'll be a pro...he is a pro. He was going to do that at ASU. He was going to be finished with the NCAA after this past meet (NCAA Championships)," he said (as quoted by SwimSwam)"

Leon Marchand's collegiate career

Leon Marchand comes from a family of swimmers. The sport came naturally to him with both his parents being French medley swimmers. He joined Arizona State University as a Division 1 college athlete majoring in computer science.

Marchand has dominated the NCAA circuit since his freshman year. In 2022, he won his first NCAA title in the 200-yard individual medley clocking 1:37.69, breaking multiple records in the process and asserting dominance over his compatriots.

He concluded the 2022 NCAA Championship season with two gold medals and two silver medals. Marchand became the first swimmer from ASU since 2000 to win an NCAA D1 title.

The 2023 NCAA Championships turned out to be one of the most successful campaigns for the young Frenchman. He won three gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals. In the process of winning three gold medals in the 200-yard individual medley, 400-yard individual medley, and 200-yard breaststroke, he set NCAA Championship records in all three events.

His incredible performance in the championships led to ASU's first-ever top 5 finish in the national contest.

