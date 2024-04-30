Leon Marchand reacts to the claim of winning a 200 fly and breaststroke double at the Paris Olympics 2024 

Leon Marchand recently reacted to the claim of winning two medals at the Paris Olympics later this year. The Frenchman put forward incredible performances as a collegiate athlete and acclivitously dominated the NCAA swimming circuit.

Marchand announced his decision to go pro right after the NCAA Men's swimming championships. The French swimmer made this decision with the upcoming Paris Olympics in foresight. Moreover, he announced that he would be training under the guidance of Bob Bowman who previously coached one of the greatest swimmers of all time, Michael Phelps.

With incredible records under his name, Marchand is one of the most promising NCAA stars who stands a chance to be one of the potential medal winners at the pinnacle games later this year. This led to fans discussing his potential medal-winning event in Paris.

Marchand had a straightforward reply to the claim of whether he would be able to achieve a double medal feat in the 200m freestyle and breaststroke. The French swimmer replied to the tweet with an emoji which indicated that he himself did not know.

Leon Marchand on training with Michael Phelp's former coach, Bob Bowman ahead of the Olympics

Leon Marchand and Michael Phelps during the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 1

Leon Marchand joined Arizona State University for his undergraduate studies as well as becoming a Division 1 college athlete on the Arizona State Sun Devils' swim team. Being a part of the team, he got the opportunity to train under Michael Phelps' former coach, Bob Bowman who led him to become the most decorated Olympian of all time.

Since his freshman year, he has dominated the NCAA swimming circuit creating multiple records and collecting several medals in the process. He opened up about training under Bob Bowman at the university and eventually before the Olympics in Paris.

"Bob Bowman is a unique coach because, I've never seen someone as involved as in, as a coach. He's so involved, it's really amazing to see. And he's going to always push you to a little beyond. He also makes you feel confident about your work. I mean, swimming meets were pretty easy now, because all the hard work, during practice," he said,( as quoted by Olympics.com)

Bob Bowman who is known for his incredible techniques and race tactics along with staunch discipline is positive about the young Frenchman doing wonders at the upcoming Paris Olympic games.