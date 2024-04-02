Leon Marchand reflects on his NCAA Championships 2024 exploits

American collegiate swimmer Leon Marchand recently reflected on his spectacular swimming spree at the NCAA Championships 2024. The 21-year-old not only smashed three records in different events but also clinched the CSCAA Swimmer of the Year title for the third time in a row.

The 2024 D1 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships witnessed Leon Marchand winning three gold medals in the 500 free, 400 IM, and 200 breast. The Arizona State Sun Devils swimmer created a new NCAA and US Open record in the 500m free race by swimming in 4:02.31s. Moreover, he grabbed the gold medal in the 400m IM with his timing of 3:32.12. Marchand also created a new NCAA and US Open record by swimming in 1:46.35 in the 200m breaststroke.

His immaculate exploits at the championship won him his third CSCAA Swimmer of the Year for NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving. It is an honor that is decided by the collective votes of head swimming coaches and head diving coaches of CSCAA-Member Division I, who participate in the NCAA Championships.

Post-event, the five-time world champion reflected on his best memories from the four-day championship. Marchand shared his pictures with his trophy, coach Bob Bowman, and his team on Instagram.

Leon Marchand captioned his post:

"WE MADE IT 🏆"

In the team events, Leon Marchand came second in the 200m medley relay where he swam in 22.59s in the breaststroke split. In the 800m freestyle relay, he lead-off with 1:28.97, creating a new NCAA/US Open record.

The young swimmer also grabbed first place with his team in the 400m free relay by swimming with a 40.28 lead-off split. It also became a new NCAA/US Open record.

Leon Marchand’s coach Bob Bowman leaves Arizona State University for a new beginning with the University of Texas

Bob Bowman at 2015 Phillips 66 Swimming National Championships - Day 2

Legendary coach Bob Bowman was recently named the new Director of Swimming & Diving at the University of Texas on Monday. The announcement came after the Arizona State Sun Devils won their first-ever NCAA national championship under Bowman’s guidance on Saturday.

With Bob Bowman‘s exit from ASU, his assistant head coach Herbie Behm will become his successor. He told The State Press about Behm taking over as head coach of ASU:

"Herbie is the brightest young coach in America, and becoming the head coach at ASU is the perfect opportunity for him," Bowman said. "He was my trusted partner in building our championship program, and he will lead the Sun Devils to many more milestones in the future. I couldn't be happier for Herbie or for ASU."

Bowman has coached ASU for the past nine seasons. Under him, budding Olympian Leon Marchand won five gold and one silver medals in the 2022 and 2023 world championships.