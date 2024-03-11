"Lesnar blood" - Fans react to Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar winning the Indoor NCAA Shot Put title

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar has claimed the 2024 Indoor Women's Shot Put National Championship with her 18.53m shot put throw.

She also became the first women's indoor track and field national champion in Colorado State history on Saturday.

Several fans lauded Mya Lesner's achievement, with one saying:

"Genetics and Practice," the fan commented on Instagram.

Another fan highlighted the fact that she was Brock Lesnar's daughter.

"LESNAR BLOOD," the fan commented.

Another fan said that winning ran in the Lesnar family

"Winning/dominating runs in the family," the fan's comment read.

"A lot can happen when you believe in yourself" - Mya Lesnar

Lesnar, Colorado State University's first indoor national champion since 2018, made her mark through her fourth throw, hitting 18.53 meters. She was the favorite and added another achievement to her kitty.

Brian Bedard, Lesnar's head coach, said the athlete settled down in the final throw. He said.

"We got off to a slow start. Mya was just pressing a bit, not quite hitting her technical cues. She settled down in the final throws and began to compete like Mya." (CSURams)

Bedard added that they got the result they wanted. He believes Mya gained good experience as she worked through the competition. Lesnar told Flo Track in an interview after the competition it was a little rocky. She said:

"Every competition is going to be how you expected it to go. I kept my composure and just um did my thing and uh it was great. I stayed calm. No reason to freak out. I just had to figure out a couple of cues, just focus on my cues."

On her success, Brock Lesnar's daughter said she had discussed some cues with her coach:

"We had some cues that we uh...needed to discuss and between throws and um...we got, we got it worked out to the best of our ability and here we are."

Lesnar believes it has been a great season. She said:

"A lot can happen when you believe in yourself and you stick to your cues."