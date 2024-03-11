Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar wins major Championship

While WWE is distancing itself from Brock Lesnar, his daughter is reaching newer heights in her athletic career. The 21-year-old has recently won a shot put championship.

The Beast Incarnate's last WWE in-ring appearance was against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The two superstars were involved in a heated rivalry, which ended at the premium live event with The American Nightmare standing tall. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Lesnar shook his rival's hand after losing the fight.

The former WWE Champion's daughter, Mya Lesnar, recently won the shot put segment at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championships. She recorded a mark of 18.53 meters to secure the win.

Gunther opens up about potential dream match with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar was expected to make a surprise return at Royal Rumble earlier this year. However, the plans were dropped after Lesnar found a mention in the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion was also rumored to face Gunther at WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, considering the recent events, there is a possibility that Lesnar might never return to the Stamford-based company.

In his recent interview with GV Wire, The Ring General was asked about his dream scenario for WrestleMania. The Imperium leader pointed out that facing Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows was his dream match. However, the Intercontinental Champion stated that the former World Champion might never return to WWE:

"Obviously, I always was vocal about my dream match in the past but that fell through now. I don't think we're gonna, I don't know if we'll see Brock [Lesnar] again. If that's ever gonna happen. But I'm wide open when it comes to that as of now," he said.

Gunther further revealed he wasn't stressed about who he would face at WrestleMania:

"I think I'm in a position where people need to chase me. People wanna challenge me for the championship. And that's just the mindset that I have when it comes to that right now. I don't really stress about who am I gonna face in WrestleMania now or it's not really on my mind."

Gunther will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All against the winner of the six-man Gauntlet match scheduled for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The bout features Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and JD McDonagh.

