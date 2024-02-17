Gunther makes honest prediction about major superstar's future; says he may never return to WWE after months of absence

Intercontinental Champion Gunther opened up on his seemingly shattered dream of facing Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania.

The Ring General was rumored to square off against The Beast Incarnate at this year's Show of Shows. However, the latter's reported implication in the recent Vince McMahon s*x trafficking lawsuit has apparently led the company to cancel all plans for Lesnar.

Many doubt that the 10-time World Champion will ever return to the Stamford-based company, including Gunther. The leader of Imperium claimed in an interview with GV Wire that his dream of facing Lesnar at WrestleMania has seemingly "fallen through."

"[What would be your dream scenario for WrestleMania?] Obviously, I always was vocal about my dream match in the past but that fell through now. I don't think we're gonna, I don't know if we'll see Brock [Lesnar] again. If that's ever gonna happen. But I'm wide open when it comes to that as of now," he said. [From 09:36 to 09:57]

Who will face Gunther at WWE WrestleMania XL?

The Ring General is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the Stamford-based company's history. Over the past 616 days, Gunther defeated several top challengers, including former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and The Miz.

While no opponents have yet been announced for Gunther at WrestleMania XL, the leader of Imperium disclosed in his interview with GV Wire that he is thinking about who might be his potential challenger.

"I think I'm in a position where people need to chase me. People wanna challenge me for the championship. And that's just the mindset that I have when it comes to that right now. I don't really stress about who am I gonna face in WrestleMania now or it's not really on my mind," he said. [From 09:59 to 10:16]

The Ring General last defended his Intercontinental Title against Kofi Kingston on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, he is currently feuding with Jey Uso on the red brand.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan recently expressed his desire to see Bron Breakker challenge the 36-year-old at WrestleMania XL. Breakker officially joined SmackDown last night.

