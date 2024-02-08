2-time champion ending Gunther's historic WWE Intercontinental Title reign at WrestleMania would be good, says veteran

A wrestling veteran believes Bron Breakker challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40 would be a good idea.

The veteran in question is Matt Morgan.The Ring General is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the Stamford-based company's history. The 36-year-old has held the title for over 600 days. Throughout his reign, the leader of Imperium overcame several top challengers, including Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Rey Mysterio.

While addressing potential challengers for Gunther at WrestleMania on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan's co-host Raj Giri suggested two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The former WWE Superstar praised the idea, claiming it would be a hard-hitting match:

"[You have Bron beat him and a star is born. And then Gunther moves on to the World Title. What do you think?] As long as it's Gunther moving on to the World Title, okay. Man, I can't say I'd hate that match. I would love that match. I would love that match. That'd be very hard-hitting too. (...) I like that. I like Bron Breakker. All right, I'll go with that," he said. [From 13:20 to 13:52]

Check out the entire video below:

Bron Breakker will join the WWE main roster soon

Last month, Bron Breakker competed in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. The second-generation WWE Superstar lasted over five minutes and eliminated four competitors before getting thrown out by Dominik Mysterio.

After the match, the 26-year-old seemingly confirmed his promotion to the WWE main roster in a backstage interview:

"I think tonight, I proved that I belong on the main roster. This is my home now, and I'm ready for the work. I'm ready to prove to my peers and to the people and to everyone out there who believes in me that this is where I belong. This is what I was born to do, and I'm here. I'm ready to go," he said.

Breakker appeared on SmackDown and RAW following his Royal Rumble participation and has received offers from both brands. The powerhouse will definitely be a massive addition to whatever brand he joins.

Do you want to see Bron Breakker on RAW or SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

