Former Champion sends bold message to The Judgment Day following the Royal Rumble

A former champion recently sent a warning message to The Judgment Day following the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The name in question is Bron Breakker.

The 26-year-old superstar made his first-ever Royal Rumble appearance in the 2024 edition. The former NXT Champion showcased an impressive performance during his short stay in the ring during the match. He entered the Rumble at No. 20. Breakker eliminated Finn Balor, Jimmy Uso, Ivar, and Omos before he was thrown over the top rope by Judgment Day member, Dominik Mysterio.

After the match, WWE's backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley interviewed Bron in a digital exclusive. While talking to the 35-year-old, Breakker opened up on his Rumble appearance while also sending a warning message to Judgment Day:

"I feel very grateful right now. What an opportunity tonight was for me to make a statement, and I thought I did that tonight 100%. Things didn't go my way, but I'm not done with the Judgment Day by any means." [Frm 0:17 to 0:31]

When asked about his immediate future, Bron Breakker stated:

"I think tonight, I proved that I belong on the main roster. This is my home now, and I'm ready for the work. I'm ready to prove to my peers and to the people and to everyone out there who believes in me that this is where I belong. This is what I was born to do, and I'm here. I'm ready to go." [From 1:00 to 1:19]

Bron Breaker reportedly replaced Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was expected to return to the Stamford-based company for the Royal Rumble match. However, after his name was brought up in the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon earlier this week, The Beast Incarnate lost his slot.

According to The Wrestling Observer, former NXT Champion Bron Breakker was chosen as a replacement for the former Universal Champion:

“It was definitely Bron Breakker. Bron Breakker was not scheduled for The Rumble. He was called up. They needed someone too look.. Brock was going to be in there looking impressive and they needed someone to fill those shoes. There wasn’t a lot of guys they would have given that spot to."

