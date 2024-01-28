Brock Lesnar's WWE replacement revealed - Reports 

Brock Lesnar wasn't part of last night's Royal Rumble event, despite rumors stating that The Beast would make his return as part of the main event match and set up a rivalry heading into WrestleMania.

Ahead of the Rumble, it was revealed that the plans for Lesnar had been dropped and creative had been halted for him following recent allegations that were made public earlier this week. WWE had found a replacement for him in the match and it was revealed by The Wrestling Observer that it was Bron Breakker who was chosen as his replacement.

“It was definitely Bron Breakker. Bron Breakker was not scheduled for The Rumble. He was called up. They needed someone too look.. Brock was going to be in there looking impressive and they needed someone to fill those shoes. There wasn’t a lot of guys they would have given that spot to."

Breakker entered the match at number 20 and was eliminated by Dominik Mysterio after just five minutes, but in that time, he was able to have a face-off with Gunther, which was seemingly what the company had planned for Brock Lesnar.

Will Brock Lesnar return ahead of WrestleMania 40?

The situation surrounding Brock Lesnar at the moment is a delicate one and it seems that WWE and TKO want to distance themselves from the allegations and Vince McMahon.

The news going public ahead of Royal Rumble was the worst possible time for WWE, but it has allowed them to kick off The Road to WrestleMania and hopefully put the issues behind them following McMahon's recent resignation.

Gunther taking on Brock Lesnar was clearly something that WWE wanted to happen at some point, but since Bron Breakker took his place in the Royal Rumble match, and later on in a digital exclusive backstage interview, he said he was now on the main roster, he could take Lesnar's WrestleMania place.

That being said, it appears that Breakker has some issues with The Judgment Day that he wants to deal with first.

