Son of WWE Hall of Famer makes surprise Royal Rumble appearance; eliminates Finn Balor immediately

The son of a WWE Hall of Famer made his first Royal Rumble appearance ever and eliminated Finn Balor. But that was only scratching the surface of his potential in what was a short but fantastic performance in the Rumble.

The son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner - Bron Breakker, made a surprise entrance in the Royal Rumble match. He would proceed to immediately eliminate Jimmy Uso and then Finn Balor.

It was a short-lived but fantastic performance, and he even eliminated The Nigerian Giant Omos.

It was by far one of the most impressive performances, even if he only lasted for a few minutes. Breakker, the former NXT Champion, is known for his explosiveness, and Balor saw that firsthand as his otherwise good Rumble performance came to a screeching halt.

Overall, he scored 4 eliminations - Jimmy Uso, Finn Balor, Ivar, and, most impressively, Omos.

It was Dominik Mysterio, of all people, who ended up eliminating Breakker.

Bron Breakker is expected to be a huge star on the main roster. He has all the makings of a main-event player, and his run in NXT has been impressive. He has been paired with Baron Corbin for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in NXT.

