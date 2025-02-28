"Let's give Noah Lyles a spot" - Usain Bolt reveals his dream 100m dash lineup

Usain Bolt added Noah Lyles to his dream 10m line-up, saying he would love to race against the reigning Olympic champion in the 100m. This came shortly after Bolt opined on Lyles being branded the 'world's fastest man'.

Although Bolt retired from track and field in 2017, he continues to be the benchmark with every athlete attempting to match his record feats. Staying close to the sporting realm, the 100m and 200m world record holder often opines on athletes, makes special appearances at sporting events, endorses brands and works towards giving back to the community.

His attendance in podcasts is also not unusual. Recently, he graced the hot seat of 'Ready Set Go' with his former rival, Justin Gatlin, to touch on several topics. One of the main highlights of the conversation was Bolt's dream 100m line-up as the most decorated track athlete in history. He named his contemporaries and Noah Lyles, whom he would love to race against.

Co-host Rodney Green said:

"He the fastest man in history so he beat them all"

Gatlin asked:

"I want to know who he wanna run against.."

Bolt responded:

"Me, you (Justin Gatlin), Tyson Gay, Asafa Powell, Yohan Blake. I would definitely like to compete against Maurice Green, Ben Johnson. Let's give Noah the spot just because I would like to race against him."

Lyles became a three-peat star at the 2023 World Championships after winning the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay golds. With his 200m effort, he became the second-most decorated 200m sprinter with three World titles behind Usain Bolt with four.

Usain Bolt once revealed finding Noah Lyles' 'world's fastest man' title funny

Bolt speaking at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - (Source: Getty)

Noah Lyles rose to fame with his 100m and 200m wins at the 2023 World Championships and repeated the feat in Paris 2024, clinching the 100m gold. For his back-to-back achievements, several fans and publications branded him as the 'world's fastest man'. In conversation with hosts of The Fix Podcast, Usain Bolt opined on the big claim and shared that he found it funny since Lyles hasn't broken any records yet.

""I find it funny. Me, when I heard it for the first time, I wondered if I'd lose my mind. That's desperate. That's the first thing that I thought. I was like, come on man, if you want it then earn it man, earn it, earn it. You are the fastest man today. This year. Something I just laugh it off, just laugh. That's desperation. Simply, break the records," he said on the Fix podcast. (51:56 onwards)

Bolt once said that Lyles was not at the topmost level since he still had a lot of work to do on the track. However, he lauded the reigning 100m champion's confidence at track meets.

