“Let’s go cowboy" - Jax Forrest and Daton Fix show support as David Taylor’s Oklahoma State Wrestling lands top-4 2027 recruit

Jax Forrest and Daton Fix shared their reactions as David Taylor's Oklahoma State earned the signing of another talented wrestling prospect in Ignacio Villasenor. Forrest, who committed to Oklahoma State in February 2025, and Fix, who currently wrestles for the Oklahoma team, expressed their excitement as Villasenor is currently ranked as the #4 recruit as part of the class of 2027 according to Flo Wrestling.Jax Forrest is regarded as one of the best up-and-coming wrestlers in the nation at the moment. Competing mainly at 61 kg, Forrest made his breakthrough when he won the U17 World Silver Medal in freestyle wrestling at 55 kg. He would go on to establish himself further by earning a spot at the U.S Olympic Wrestling Team trials after posting an undefeated record at the 2024 Last Chance Olympic Team Trials held in Virginia. Forrest is also a U.S Open Champion at 61 kg.In a post on Instagram, Villasenor shared his thoughts on joining Oklahoma State, writing:&quot;I’m looking forward to starting this new chapter at OSU, I couldn’t be any prouder of myself, as this has been a goal/dream of mine for a very long time.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostForrest commented on the post, writing:&quot;let's go cowboy 🤠.&quot;Daton Fix also wrote:&quot;Welcome to the family!🤠&quot;Still taken from Villasenor's Instagram (Source: @ignacio_vill4636/Instagram)Jax Forrest is currently ranked as the number one high school wrestler in the United States, after his impressive wins over NCAA Champions and his performances at Final X.Jax Forrest's reaction after winning US Open Championship at 61 kgStill taken from Forrest's Instagram (Source: @jaxforrest_/Instagram)Jax Forrest took to social media to share his reaction after winning the U.S Open Championship at 61 kg in April earlier this year. In a post on Instagram, Forrest wrote:&quot;I told myself Thursday night, that Gods plan is right and I will give it my all and surrender the outcome. I'm fortunate enough to be the 2025 US Open Senior Champ. Thank you for all of the support. Final X coming soon.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJax Forrest posted an impressive record at the tournament held in Las Vegas, defeating NCAA Champions Nahshon Garrett and Seth Gross in the process. This secured his spot for Final X held earlier this month, where he defeated Vito Arujau in two straight matches to secure his spot on the U.S World Senior Team at 61 kg. He will be competing at the World Championships in Zagreb later this year.