“Let's not try to do a money grab worth of $10” - Grant Holloway slams the USATF over paid streaming of U.S. Indoor Championships

Grant Holloway is one of the most successful hurdlers of all time, having won multiple World and Olympic medals. Recently, the American hit out at the USATF over the paid streaming service for the ongoing US Indoor Championships.

The 2025 US Indoor Championships are being held in Staten Island. Fans who want to watch the event live from home can access a broadcast of the competition on USATF.TV, with a fee of $10.99. On Friday (February 21), Holloway took to the social media site X to encourage fans to wait for race videos to be shared on YouTube, instead of paying for USATF.TV.

On Saturday, after storming to the 60m hurdles win at the US Indoor Championships, Grant Holloway explained the reasoning behind his post on X. Speaking to Citius Magazine, the Olympic champion argued that, like other major events, coverage of the Indoor Championships should be on NBC.

“Why are we continuing to pay $10.99 for USATF.TV when we know we can get it on NBC (like the) Olympic trials, World trials. Any other thing we're able to have three-four days worth of coverage, why can't we have two days worth of coverage here at the Indoor Championships?” Holloway said.

The 27-year-old went on to slam the USATF for their ‘money grabbing’, saying:

“So that's my argument and that's my challenge to Team USA. (To) help elevate the sport, let's not gatekeep it. Let's not try to do a money grab worth of $10 (where) everybody has to pay. Let's just make it open to the public. Let's continue just to push everything out and give the world what they want.”

Grant Holloway targets history at the World Indoor Championships

Grant Holloway at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix (Image Source: Getty)

Grant Holloway had an incredible campaign at the 2025 US Indoor Championships. The American stormed to the 60m hurdles win with a world lead of 7.36s, confirming his spot for the 205 Nanjing World Indoor Championships.

Holloway will head into Nanjing as the two-time defending champion, with the opportunity to claim his third consecutive title. Speaking to Citius Magazine after his race, the American emphasised his enthusiasm for the World Indoor Championships, saying,

“Punched another ticket (to the World Championships). Eighth world team. Getting ready to try to make history, do something that nobody's ever seen before. So I'm excited you know. We got a good team going over, Cameron (Murray) just ran a huge PB at 7.41, so it's going to be good.”

The World Indoor Championships are slated to be held in Nanjing between March 21 and 23. The men's 60m hurdles heats and semifinals will take place on March 21, with the finals scheduled for March 22.

