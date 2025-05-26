Letsile Tebogo breaks silence after last place finish and subsequent withdrawal at Rabat Diamond League

Letsile Tebogo expressed his thoughts after his 100m performance and subsequent withdrawal from the 200m at the Rabat Diamond League. The Olympic gold medal expressed his disappointment about being unable to put forward his best performance in the 100m and revealed that he had been dealing with an injury.

The athlete from Botswana competed against a highly competitive line-up which included Fred Kerley, Akani Simbine, and Ferdinand Omanyala among others. Letsile Tebogo was seen struggling from the early moments of the race and eventually finished last in the men's 100m with a performance of 10.43s(+0.6). Akani Simbine won the gold medal with a performance of 9.95s, Ferdinand Omanyala clinched the silver medal with a performance of 10.05s, and Fred Kerley finished third with a performance of 10.07.

Letsile Tebogo was set to compete in the 200m however, he decided to withdraw from the race and eventually conclude his campaign at the Rabat Diamond League 2025. He expressed his thoughts about his last-place finish and withdrawal from the 200m on his official Instagram account. The Olympic gold medalist revealed that he has been dealing with a recurring injury and going through a tough time as the outdoor season took shape.

He revealed that he will be taking some time off to focus on his recovery and was optimistic about making a strong comeback.

"Today’s performance wasn’t what I had hoped for, I’m currently dealing with a recurring injury, which hasn’t been easy. However, I’m channeling this disappointment and pain into resolve. I’m already focused on recovery and growth, and I know I will come back a stronger man. See y’all soon❤️‍🩹" he wrote.

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

