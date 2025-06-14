Letsile Tebogo connects with Pope Leo XIV during Jubilee of Sport at St. Peter’s Basilica | WATCH

The 2024 Paris Olympic medalist, Letsile Tebogo, met the new Pope Leo at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. Tebogo was part of the Jubilee audience for the Jubilee of Sport. Pope met athletes and preached about faith, community, and emphasized celebration of sports.

The sprinting sensation from Botswana, Letsile Tebogo, has outraced the best of sprinters like Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek in the past. Tebogo won the earliest international gold medal at the World U20 Championship in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2021. After dominating the 100 meters, he also clinched silver in the 200 meters category.

The athlete secured a silver medal in the 100 meters and a bronze in the 200 meters at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. Tebogo won an Olympic gold medal in the 200 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics, defeating Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek.

Tebogo recently aced the 200-m challenge at the Doha Diamond League, crossing the finish line in just 20.10 seconds. Letsile Tebogo was in the Vatican to meet Pope Leo XIV at the Jubilee audience for the Jubilee of Sport. The athlete presented the newly elected pope with a jersey. Tebogo also shook hands with Pope Leo XIV in a warm and brief interaction.

"Olympic 200m gold medalist Letsile Tebogo meeting Pope Leo," an X user Travis Miller captioned his post showcasing the interaction between the two.

Tebogo's latest loss was at the Rabat Diamond League, where the Olympian finished last in the 100-meter and did not participate in the 200-meter.

Letsile Tebogo reflects on his U20 World Championships campaign on Kids Athletics Day

The Botswana sprinting champion, Letsile Tebogo, shared throwback pictures from his participation in the U20 World Championships in Nairobi, Kenya. The throwback post was in celebration of Kids Athletics Day.

“A kid with a big dream” Nairobi 2021 world junior champion where everything has started. Today is Kid’s Athletics Day of which I am very proud to be the Ambassador and inspire the new generations especially with my results. To the Kids I want to tell them to not stop to dream, let’s start this relay around the world to chase your goals.@worldathletics"

Tebogo, in a press conference at the Diamond League, opened up about the untapped potential of African athletes. The lack of opportunity for the athletes is the main reason for it, the sprinter said.

"There's true potential in African countries, there are a lot of young athletes that are there, that people don't know. So, for Botswana, I'd say its getting there... I believe there is so much that sponsors and investors need to come to Africa and see the true potential."

Tebogo will potentially compete at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich, along with the 2025 World Championships that are scheduled to be held in Botswana.

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More