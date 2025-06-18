Letsile Tebogo pays bold tribute with tattoo honoring late mother who died of breast cancer

Botswana track athlete Letsile Tebogo got a tattoo on his left shoulder in tribute to his late mother. Tebogo's mother, Seratiwa, passed away last year owing to breast cancer.
The 200m Olympic champion was very close to her mother and is occasionally seen sharing posts in remembrance of her mother. Tebogo also had a special shoe celebration featuring his mother's initials in tribute to the latter after winning the gold medal in Paris last year.
Recently, Tebogo shared a glimpse of the tattoo he is getting on his Instagram stories. In the picture, Tebogo's left shoulder can be seen inked with a two-word bold message to ascertain his stance against cancer, the illness that took away his mother.
"F**k Cancer" the message read.
The Botswanian is coming after a disappointing outing at the Rabat Diamond League, where he finished last in 10.43 seconds. However, before that, Tebogo bagged the top podium during the Doha Diamond League in the 200m race. His other DL performances include a 3rd place in Shanghai and a 7th place in Xiamen.
Letsile Tebogo talks about the positives of winning a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics
Letsile Tebogo explained the positive side of winning the 200m gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This came during his time at the 2025 Doha Diamond League last month.
In an interview, the 200m Olympic champion said that the victory has benefited him a lot in his commercial aspect as an athlete because more brands are approaching him. Additionally, he also mentioned that his happiness for the win is more because of the encouragement that it will imbibe in younger athletes. He said (via Al Jazeera):
"To begin with, there’s increased awareness of the scale of my achievement, which has brought along commercial interest. I now have multiple opportunities to support myself as multiple brands want to be associated with my name. What I’m most excited about, though, is the impact I have made on aspiring athletes."
"I have proved that by staying on the right track and working hard, it is possible to achieve your dreams no matter which part of the world you’re from."
During the conversation, Letsile Tebogo also spoke about the developing situation of the track in Botswana and added that he aspires to see an All-African lineup at the quadrennial games.