  Lexi Rodriguez, Bergen Reilly and others react as Nebraska volleyball player poses in swimwear during vacation in Hawaii's Kauai

Lexi Rodriguez, Bergen Reilly and others react as Nebraska volleyball player poses in swimwear during vacation in Hawaii's Kauai

By Shantnu Dobhal
Modified May 22, 2025 18:34 GMT
Nebraska Volleyball's star libero, Maisie Boesiger, is enjoying her days after graduation in Hawaii following the Huskers' victorious spring game season. The former Nebraska Volleyball star, Lexi Rodriguez, shared her reaction to the vacation photographs alongside other Husker players.

Boesiger, made the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2023 in the regular season and in 2023 and 2024 in the Beach Volleyball season. Maisie made the Academic All-Big Ten in 2023 and 2024 for regular and beach volleyball seasons. The athlete recently graduated as a Husker, finishing her collegiate year with Nebraska.

The Huskers have concluded their spring volleyball season with dominating victories over Kansas City and South Dakota State. Boesiger was one of the athletes to have her final season with the Nebraska Volleyball team. She has been enjoying a vacation in Hawaii after the spring season. Boesiger shared the glimpses of her vacation in an Instagram post. Former Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez shared a two-word reaction to her post.

"dream vacay"
Screenshot of Maisie Boesiger's Instagram post (@maisieboesiger/ig)

A setter for Husker, Bergen Reilly shared a one-word reaction:

"Gorgeousssss"
Screenshot of Maisie Boesiger's IG post | IG/@maisieboesiger

Husker players Andi Jackson and Campbell Flynn also shared their reaction to the post.

"😍😍😍"

The middle blocker for the Huskers shared a one-word reaction to the post and said:

"😩😩😩 sexy"

Husker posted a 4-0 win over South Dakota State at the Ord High School in Nebraska.

Maisie Boesiger shares glimpses of her graduation from Nebraska

A Libero for Huskers, Maisie Boesiger, graduated, finishing her collegiate volleyball career after the spring season games. The former Husker player shared an emotional note. Maisie Boesiger shared glimpses of her graduation on Instagram.

"It takes a village, thank you to mine❤️"
The Husker concluded their spring game by posting a sweeping 4-0 victory over South Dakota State, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19. The Husker star, Harper Murray, posted twelve kills, seven digs, five blocks and two service aces. Andi Jackson registered eleven kills and ten blocks during the game.

Taylor Landfair chipped in with four blocks and five kills, Rebekah Allick posted eight kills and nine blocks alongside teammate Teraya Sigler's six kills and four digs. Maisie Boesiger finished her last spring game by securing eight digs, while Laney Choboy chipped in with nine.

