Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy shares sweet makeup moment with boyfriend Jeremiah Charles as she misses him

Nebraska Volleyball player Laney Choboy shared a video featuring her boyfriend, Jeremiah Charles. Choboy shared the video of the wholesome moment on social media, as Laney missed him during their time away during the summer break.

Choboy is a Libero for the Nebraska Volleyball team. The star libero scored 18 digs in her game against Kansas State and is having a stellar spring season with the Huskers. Choboy made the Ameritas Players Challenge All-tournament team in 2023 and the academic All-Big Ten in regular and beach volleyball in 2024.

In a TikTok video, Charles and Choboy shared a sweet make-up moment between the couple. Choboy posted:

"posting a draft bc i miss my bf 😢"

Laney Choboy was the star libero for the Huskers at Ord High School in Ord. The Huskers won the game against South Dakota State, sweeping 4-0. Choboy's nine digs were key in the win.

Libero for Nebraska Volleyball, Laney Choboy, reflects on her unexpected journey to Husker Nation

In 2023, Laney Choboy was one of the favorite prospects for the class of 2023 and she was inclined towards the University of Minnesota, but with the sudden departure of their head coach and other complications, Choboy decided to make Husker her home.

"I went to two schools to visit," Choboy said via 1890 Nebraska (2:44 onwards). "And when I got back home from both of my visits, I was at this stop light right before my house. And the license plate in front of me said "NE Huskers".

"And I was like, Mmmm, okay, Like who's a Nebraska fan in North Carolina, you know? So I was like talking to my mom about it. And it kind of felt like a sign to me, even though I might not come here and play my position right away."

Talking about the passion the Husker Nation have for the game and how much volleyball is appreciated in Nebraska, Choboy added:

"Like, I feel like all the signs were there. And the amount that they care about volleyball here and not all the other stuff, that's still a factor. But I love how much volleyball is important and the fans appreciate it. But, yeah, my journey was a little bit different. But I'm glad I'm here."

With the recruits and transfers, Nebraska Volleyball will aim to win the NCAA Championship under the guidance of new coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

