Riley Gaines recently appeared on UFC commentator Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and claimed that transgender swimmer Lia Thomas was still dating women during the 2022 NCAA Championships while participating in the women's events.

Thomas has been in controversy after winning the NCAA Division I title in 2022 as a transgender athlete. Although athletes like him were later banned from swimming in female competitions by World Aquatics, the debate around the participation of transgenders in women's sports has been going on since then and Gaines is extremely critical of it.

She and Thomas were tied for the fifth position in the 200m freestyle in the 2022 NCAA Championships. However, the position was handed to Thomas while Gaines had to settle for 6th, leaving her disappointed. She even spoke with the officials later but to no avail.

Later in the podcast, Rogan asked the Kentucky swimmer whether Lia Thomas had s*x with girls, and Gaines replied in the affirmative.

"At the time, again this is what I know based on what his teammates have told me and what really has been public knowledge. At the time of that National Championships, he was still dating women, and active with women," Gaines revealed.

The host then asks whether active meant 'se*ually', which would mean Lia Thomas still had testosterone levels while he was competing against women. Gaines again nods and adds that Thomas is in a relationship with 'another man' as well:

"He's engaged to another man, who claims to be a woman. So two men but they call themselves lesbians."

While there haven't been confirmed reports on the relationship status of the transgender swimmer, she continues to be out of women's events.

Lia Thomas vs Riley Gaines: What did officials say?

2022 Ivy League Womens Swimming and Diving Championships-Lia Thomas in action in 100m

Lia Thomas and Riley Gaines faced off in the 200-meter freestyle event at the 2022 NCAA Championships. While the two posted equal timings of 1:43:40 for a tied fifth finish, it was the transgender swimmer who was handed the place. Speaking about the inequality, Gaines recalled:

"We get out of the water and we go behind the auditorium. The official looks at both myself and Thomas who is towering over me, 6.4. And this official looks at both of us and says 'great job, you two but you tied and we have only one trophy so we are going to give it to Lia. Sorry, Riley, you didn't get one.'"

But more shocking was the response from the officials when she demanded her rights based on Title 9 of the US Law.

"We have been advised as an organization, that when photos are being taken, that it's crucial that the trophy is in Lia's hands", she recalled.