“Life is like water… unpredictable, two-sided” - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shares a motivational message ahead of her last Paris Olympics 2024

Jamaican athlete Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently shared a motivational message ahead of her last Paris Olympics in 2024. The three-time Olympic gold medalist embraced the importance of resilience and growth by comparing it with water.

In February 2024, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce announced that she was planning to hang her shoes after the upcoming Olympics in July. Nicknamed the ‘Pocket Rocket’, the Jamaican’s call to retire has come after she decided to spend more time with her family and son Zion.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be Fraser-Pryce’s fifth-time participation. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she bagged the silver medal in the 100m race and a gold medal in the 4x100m relay race. Moreover, she made history at her Olympic debut in 2008, becoming the first Caribbean woman to win 100m gold.

Ahead of her last Olympic run, Fraser-Pryce shared an Instagram post with a motivational message. She posted a picture of her flexing her muscular back, while in the swimming pool. Her post read,

"Life is like water… unpredictable, two-sided, and strong enough to overwhelm you and knock you down. But you must stay resilient and fight against the current."

Furthermore, she expressed the importance of taking inspiration from the adaptable nature of water:

⁠

"Look to each wave for inspiration and behold their breathtaking beauty. Despite their power, they possess a unique calmness that cannot be found anywhere else. Embrace the challenges and setbacks, as they are the stepping stones to your personal growth and success."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s life outside track and field

Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce has also built her legacy by working hard for underprivileged kids. In 2012, she established the Pocket Rocket Foundation with Nike to support student-athletes of the Kingston community, her birthplace.

In her interview with Essence about her retirement, she mentioned the motive of her foundation. The athlete said,

“I didn’t start the foundation because it looks good,” she says. “I started it because I wanted to give student athletes the opportunity to believe that there is so much more for them. So it has been a passion of mine to see, so far, 73 student athletes pass through the foundation.”

The Pocket Rocket Foundation also helps underprivileged children financially. So that they do not have to worry about the expenses of basic amenities such as food and tuition, and can instead focus on their studies and sports.

Through her collaboration with Nike, she also brought the internet to this community and continues to take part in philanthropic activities.