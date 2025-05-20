"Likes to sit on top of all furniture"- Gable Steveson pens adorable note on special companion’s birthday

American wrestler Gable Steveson penned a heartfelt message on a special occasion for his furry companion, Archie. It was the fifth birthday of his pet dog, whom he welcomed into his family last year.
Steveson had a knack for pet dogs even before Archie, and had a pet dog named Rocco who passed away in October 2024. The 24-year-old's love for his pets was also in show during the last Christmas when he included his dogs during the celebrations.
Steveson recently shared a picture of his dog on his Instagram stories and penned a heartfelt note. The 2020 Olympic gold medalist stated that he had rescued the dog last year and that the latter likes to sit on the furniture in his house. He wrote:
"Happy 5th birthday Archie 🎂 We rescued Archie in November and now he's living his best life in his forever home 🙏🏻 Also likes to sit on top of all the furniture also...😂"
Coming to his wrestling career, Gable Steveson is currently undergoing MMA training as he awaits his entry into UFC.
Gable Steveson recounts her reaction after losing the 2025 NCAA Championships finals match
Gable Steveson shed light on his reaction after facing a defeat against Wyatt Hendrickson at the 2025 NCAA Championships finals. This was also Steveson's final time at this collegiate level for the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Speaking in an interview with ESPN after this loss, Steveson shared that even though the people outside were expecting an angry reaction from him after the defeat, he was quite content with his overall journey. He also mentioned that he has won several titles and achieved a lot in this journey, and the urge to win more was also a major inspiration for him to return. He said (12:35 onwards):
"I think for a long time now I've been like damn I get to wake up, I get to like have a home, I get to eat like good food, I get to see the world, go places that nobody may ever see. I think a lot of people were expecting just a bad reaction from me but at the end of the day like I've done so many great things, I've met so many great people, I've been to so many great places I'll never take that for granted. That was the main reason that I wanted to come back."
During the conversation, Steveson also shared a message for the kids and remarked that individuals can change the sport and be an icon even without winning.