Lindsey Horan pens emotional tribute to idol Tobin Heath on retirement

Olympic champion soccer player Lindsey Horan paid her emotional tribute to former teammate Tobin Heath. The three time Olympic medalist recently announced her retirement from international soccer.

Horan shared a couple of images with Heath on her Instagram profile. Heath was her teammate in the Portland Thorns team from 2016 to 2020. The Olympic champion midfielder also compared her legacy to that of soccer legend Lionel Messi.

Horan wrote in an emotional tribute on her Instagram post,

"Toby 🧡

I was told when I was younger to choose a player on the national team to start watching... I asked my coach at the time because I didn’t know any better. I had only grown up watching Barcelona. He told me to go watch Tobin Heath 'you’ll connect with her game.' So I grew up watching YouTube highlights of Tobin Heath and Lionel Messi.I am so thankful I chose you as my player. You know the rest Toby. I love you so much."

Lindsey Horan's former teammate Tobin Heath had begun playing for the US Women's National Soccer Team in 2008. She contributed in two Olympic gold medals for the American team at the quadrennial events held in Beijing 2008 and London 2012. Heath was also a part of the US team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Lindsey Horan pens an emotional message as club teammate Ellie Carpenter moves to Chelsea

Lindsey Horan shares her thoughts on Ellie Carpenter's move to Chelsea. [Image Source : Getty]

Lindsey Horan previously reacted to Ellie Carpenter's move to Chelsea. The Australian right back was previously a member of the Lyon FC, where Horan currently plays.

Horan expressed her emotions in a thoughtful note on her Instagram story as she wrote,

"Going to miss my sis big time. Love you El and I'm so so proud of you"

Carpenter had previously shared her thoughts over her move to Chelsea, as she looked forward to a new chapter in her life. In her words,

"Now it is time for me to embark on a new challenge. The same inner drive and passion that have carried me through my career have led me to make this decision. I am ready to take my footballing journey on another exciting adventure..."

Lindsey Horan had joined Lyon FC in 2022, two years after Ellie Carpenter. In her 41 appearances for the club, the Olympic champion has scored 22 times in total.

