USWNT's Lindsey Horan pens emotional message as teammate Ellie Carpenter moves to Chelsea

Lindsey Horan reacted to fellow OL Lyon player Elie Carpenter signing with Chelsea after five years of serving as a right-back in the French Ligue. Horan has been playing with Lyon since 2022, alongside balancing a senior career with the United States national team.

Ad

Lindsey Horan joined OL Lyonnes in 2022, playing in 37 matches and scoring eight goals and winning two Division 1 Féminine league titles. The following year, the 31-year-old signed a permanent contract through 2026 with the club, and the same year, she recorded her first hat-trick in a game against AS Saint-Étienne.

Continuing her success on the field, she captained the US Women's National Team at the 2024 Paris Olympics and helped the squad to a gold finish, the US's fifth gold in the Games. She was also part of the National team that won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ad

Trending

In recent news, she shared an emotional note to her fellow soccer player, Ellie Carpenter, who signed with Chelsea after five years in the French club Lyon.

"Going to miss my sis big time. Love you El and I'm so so proud of you"

Horan reacts to Carpenter's post; Instagram - @lindseyhoran10

Carpenter, who represents Australia at the global level, shared how grateful she is to the Lyon team, coaches, and all her loved ones for her successful five-year journey. She also anticipated the new chapter she would embark on with Chelsea, writing:

Ad

"Now it is time for me to embark on a new challenge. The same inner drive and passion that have carried me through my career have led me to make this decision. I am ready to take my footballing journey on another exciting adventure..."

Ellie Carpenter, one of the world's best female defenders, was the youngest member of the Australian team at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ad

Lindsey Horan congratulated Ellie Carpenter as she tied the knot with Danielle Van de Donk

Lindsey Horan at the United States v Ireland - International Friendly - (Source: Getty)

Carpenter and her Lyon teammate, Danielle Van de Donk, got engaged on January 1, 2024, and tied the knot on June 7, 2025, at the Château Hermitage de Combas in southern France. The couple's wedding picture carousel, shared on Instagram, was captioned as:

Ad

"I choose you. I will always choose you"

Lindsey Horan, having played with both Carpenter and de Donk for Olympique Lyonnais, congratulated the couple in the comments, writing:

"My Bbys 😍😍😍😍 are sooo beautiful !!!!!

The Olympic gold medalist played at the 2010 CONCACAF U-17 Women's Championship, becoming the leading scorer for the United States U-17 team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More