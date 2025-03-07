"Going to be the best mama" - Alex Morgan, Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Horan react as U.S. Soccer star Sophia Wilson announces pregnancy

Several athletes, such as Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Horan, and Alex Morgan, shared their reactions after US soccer player Sophia Wilson announced her pregnancy. Wilson has featured in more than 50 games for the US senior team and also competes for the Portland Thorns.

Wilson got hitched to rugby player Michael Wilson earlier this year. Her husband currently competes in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals and has also played for Stanford University.

Just a couple of months after their marriage, Wilson took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her husband with both of them wearing white outfits. The post saw Sophia Wilson announce her pregnancy as the couple was spotted flaunting a series of sonogram pictures with the caption reading:

"Life just keeps getting sweeter 🌷🧸"

Mikaela Shiffrin reacted to the post and expressed her wishes to the couple. She wrote:

"Yessss congrats❤️❤️❤️"

Shiffrin's comment on Wilson's post - Source: via @sophiawilson on Instagram

Former US women's soccer player and two-time Olympic-medalist, Alex Morgan, wrote:

"🥹🥹🥹going to be the best mama."

Morgan's comment on Wilson's post - Source: via @sophiawilson on Instagram

"Awwww congrats soph 🥹🥹 so happy for you two🥲❤️," wrote her national teammate and Chelsea attacking midfielder Catarina Macario.

Macario's comment on Wilson's post - Source: via @sophiawilson on Instagram

"😍😍😍😍" wrote Olympique Lyonnais Féminin midfielder and national team compatriot Lindsey Horan.

Horan's comment on Wilson's post - Source: via @sophiawilson on Instagram

While Shiffrin congratulated Wilson on a personal milestone, she recently opened about one of her own unique achievements.

Mikaela Shiffrin opens up on her impressive career feat of 100 World Cup wins

Shiffrin (middle) getting appreciated by fellow skiers after clinching her 100th World Cup win (Image via: Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin recently shed light on her achievement of 100 FIS Ski World Cup wins. In an interview a few days after her victory in Sestriere, the 29-year-old said that this feat is just more than a number for her and also mentioned that she didn't expect this feat to come in this injury-prone season.

Additionally, she also spoke about her mental health situation and compared it to the time she faced after her father passed away. She said (via NBC Sports):

"There’s so much more meaning to this one than a number or a record. I wouldn’t say it’s a relief, honestly. I would say it’s almost a surprise after everything that’s happened in the last months. I honestly did not anticipate 100 was going to happen this season, so I’m thankful. It has been feeling very similar, to be honest, to this kind of mental fog that I had the year after my dad passed."

Mikaela Shiffrin also said during the interview that she has been speaking to her psychologists and teammates constantly to address her mental health and is free to listen to advice.

