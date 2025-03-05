In Pics: Cardinals WR Michael Wilson and USWNT star Sophia Smith announce pregnancy weeks after January wedding

Arizona Cardinals player Michael Wilson and U.S. soccer star Sophia Smith are expecting. The couple, who got married in January 2025, shared the news on Instagram with ultrasound pictures.

“Life just keeps getting sweeter,” she wrote.

In the pictures, both Michael and Sophia twinned in white.

Wilson and Smith first met at Stanford University in 2018. The couple got engaged in June 2024 after dating for six years.

Michael Wilson announced the news last year on Instagram with a heartfelt post. Sharing the glimpses of the big moment when he got down on one knee, the Cardinals wide receiver wrote:

"The Wilson’s coming soon."

To which, Sophia commented:

"I love you so much."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @mikewillyy)

With their first baby on the way, Sophia Smith will likely miss most of the 2025 soccer season.

Sophia first made it on Michael's Instagram on December 22, 2020. As the Cardinals WR posted a picture of them together, the caption read:

"I got myself a real one."

Back then, he was playing for Stanford Cardinal at the NCAA Division I FBS level.

Michael Wilson's wife Sophia Smith always wanted to be a mother

For Sophia Smith, this is a dream she has looked forward to for a long time. In an interview last November, she talked about her wish to be a mom. However, Sophia knew she had to plan carefully because of her soccer career.

"My career, it has to stop for a period of time when I am pregnant so that's not something we can just let happen at any moment," she said via USA Today.

Sophia won the college championship with Stanford in 2019 and was the first overall pick in the 2020 NWSL draft. She was named the league's best player in 2022. She also played an important role in helping her team win a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Michael Wilson, meanwhile, was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

