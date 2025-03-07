"Thankful that I get to hold his love in my heart"- Mikaela Shiffrin makes her feelings known for fiancé Aleksander Kilde with a heartfelt note

Mikaela Shiffrin made her feelings known about her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, opening up about his unwavering support during tough times. The skier recently reached a milestone of winning 100 World Cup titles.

Achieving this milestone was not an easy one for Shiffrin, as she suffered a major accident during the initial days of the Alpine Skiing at the World Cup in Killington. She encountered a crash just a few moments before reaching the finish line and then had to undergo surgery a week later to treat her wounds. The 29-year-old made a comeback to the slopes after six weeks, and after a few matches won her 100th World Cup title in Sestriere.

During this entire journey, her fiancé, Kilde, had been a constant support. Despite recovering from his own injury, the 32-year-old made sure to take complete care of Shiffrin through this tumultuous time.

Extending gratitude toward him for his support and being 'thankful' for having him as the love of her life, she penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram. Sharing a bunch of pictures with him, she added a note in the caption that read:

"Bout time for an @akilde appreciation post…this has been a challenging season on many levels but this guy puts everything into perspective. His positivity and spirit while dealing with his own injuries and continued recovery has been an absolute inspiration for me and so many others. I’m so thankful that I get to hold his love in my heart🫶☺️💗" wrote Mikaela Shiffrin.

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance, Aleksander Kilde, made his feelings known about the skier's 100th World Cup win

Shiffrin and her fiance, Aleksander Kilde - Source: Getty

On February 23, 2025, Mikaela Shiffrin etched her name in history books by earning her 100th World Cup victory in Sestriere, Italy. She registered the fastest run in the first slalom run, but she was slower in the second; however, her combined time of 1:50.33 was sufficient to trounce Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic by 0.61s.

Following this incredible feat, Shiffrin's fiance, Aleksander Kilde, lauded her for the achievement. He took to his Instagram handle, sharing an adorable picture of them and a picture of himself lying on the hospital bed. Along with this, he added an appreciation note in this post's caption, calling his fiancee the 'GOAT.'

"Sorry Mikaela, I know you hate the GOAT talk – but sometimes your man should be allowed to brag 🐐. Today you hit your 100th World Cup victory - wow! So proud of you, and good luck to whoever dares to chase that record. But what stands out even more is the person you are every day - that’s far greater than any number of victories. As you best say yourself - «it’s just a number»," Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance wrote.

Highlighting his picture on the hospital bed, he added:

"On another note, I watched this from a hospital bed - just after a planned and (hopefully 🤞🏻) my last shoulder surgery 👊🏻"

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde announced their engagement on April 5, 2024, by sharing a bunch of pictures on their Instagram handle, where the former was seen flaunting her ring. The couple has been together for several years now after meeting at a ski camp for the first time.

