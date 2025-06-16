Lindsey Vonn channels Muhammad Ali’s famous mantra while honoring the late boxing legend

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn shared her admiration for legendary boxer Muhammad Ali as she posted pictures from the Met Museum in New York. Author Amy Griffin also accompanied Vonn during this visit to the museum.
This comes amid Vonn's break from skiing following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. In this period, the 40-year-old has kept herself busy with training sessions at the gym, outings, and exploring other endeavors.
During her visit, Vonn shared a picture of Ali's boxers that were on display at the museum on her Instagram stories. She further added one of Ali's quotes and termed him as 'the greatest'. She wrote:
"If you even dream of beating me, you'd better wake up and apologize"
"The Greatest, Muhammad Ali," Vonn added further.
In his decorated career, Muhammad Ali won accolades all over the world. The 1960 Rome Olympics gold medal in the light-heavyweight division marked one of the major highlights of his career, along with a couple of gold medals at the US Championships. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time.
Lindsey Vonn shares her perspective on skiing after coming back from retirement
Lindsey Vonn recently shared her experience of ski racing in her comeback year during the 2024-25 season. This was the first time the veteran ski racer was seen on the slopes professionally since the 2019 World Ski Championships in Sweden.
During a conversation, Vonn revealed that she felt quite good while racing in the 2024-25 season, unlike in 2019, when she had to regularly endure pain in her knee. Additionally, she mentioned that competing at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games would be a full-circle moment for her. She said (via Fast Company):
"I felt better skiing this past season than I did at the end of my career, and I am without pain for the first time in years. When I retired in 2019, it was of necessity. My body was broken beyond repair, so I knew it was a choice I had to make, but it wasn’t fully on my terms. Competing in another Olympics in Cortina would feel full-circle.”
One of the major highlights from Lindsey Vonn's campaign in 2024-25 was the second-place finish she achieved in Sun Valley during a Super-G race in March.