Lindsey Vonn channels Muhammad Ali’s famous mantra while honoring the late boxing legend

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn shared her admiration for legendary boxer Muhammad Ali as she posted pictures from the Met Museum in New York. Author Amy Griffin also accompanied Vonn during this visit to the museum.

Ad

This comes amid Vonn's break from skiing following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. In this period, the 40-year-old has kept herself busy with training sessions at the gym, outings, and exploring other endeavors.

During her visit, Vonn shared a picture of Ali's boxers that were on display at the museum on her Instagram stories. She further added one of Ali's quotes and termed him as 'the greatest'. She wrote:

"If you even dream of beating me, you'd better wake up and apologize"

Ad

Trending

"The Greatest, Muhammad Ali," Vonn added further.

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's story feat Muhammad Ali's wardrobe at The Met's Museum (Image via: Vonn's Instagram)

In his decorated career, Muhammad Ali won accolades all over the world. The 1960 Rome Olympics gold medal in the light-heavyweight division marked one of the major highlights of his career, along with a couple of gold medals at the US Championships. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Ad

Lindsey Vonn shares her perspective on skiing after coming back from retirement

Lindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn recently shared her experience of ski racing in her comeback year during the 2024-25 season. This was the first time the veteran ski racer was seen on the slopes professionally since the 2019 World Ski Championships in Sweden.

Ad

During a conversation, Vonn revealed that she felt quite good while racing in the 2024-25 season, unlike in 2019, when she had to regularly endure pain in her knee. Additionally, she mentioned that competing at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games would be a full-circle moment for her. She said (via Fast Company):

"I felt better skiing this past season than I did at the end of my career, and I am without pain for the first time in years. When I retired in 2019, it was of necessity. My body was broken beyond repair, so I knew it was a choice I had to make, but it wasn’t fully on my terms. Competing in another Olympics in Cortina would feel full-circle.”

One of the major highlights from Lindsey Vonn's campaign in 2024-25 was the second-place finish she achieved in Sun Valley during a Super-G race in March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More