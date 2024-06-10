Lindsey Vonn congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on a spectacular French Open win

Lindsey Vonn has congratulated Carlos Alcaraz on defeating Alexander Zverev in a hard-fought five-set final to win his maiden French Open championship on Sunday (June 9). In an exciting five-setter that lasted more than four hours, the Spanish player edged Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 to win the La Coupe des Mousquetaires in his first-ever French Open final.

Lindsey Vonn has been a tennis enthusiast for a very long time and is often spotted during major tennis events. The former Alpine skier attended some matches of the Madrid Open in May. She cheered for many tennis players including Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal, and Caroline Wozniacki.

Vonn has been following the French Open religiously and took to social media to congratulate Carlos Alcaraz on his stunning Grand Slam victory. She uploaded a photo with the Spaniard from the Laureus World Sports Awards 2024, which was held in Madrid.

Trending

"Congrats Carlitos @carlitosalcarazz @Rolex," she captioned the picture.

Lindsey Vonn congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after a remarkable five-set victory at the French Open 2024 | Instagram @lindseyvonn

Lindsey Vonn also sent out congratulatory messages to Iga Swiatek who won the women's singles title.

Lindsey Vonn returns to tennis courts after a major knee replacement surgery

Vonn during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Qualifying

Lindsey Vonn returned to tennis after having extensive partial knee replacement surgery in April. The former Alpine skier decided to have the operation to find a permanent solution to her knee pain, which she had been masking with smaller surgeries to extend her skiing career.

She posted on Instagram to announce that she has returned to the tennis courts after watching some incredible matches and being inspired by them at the French Open.

Vonn played half-court after taking a lengthy break from tennis due to surgery. She wore a kneecap on her right knee because she had yet to fully recuperate from the major operation.

"Inspired to get back out on the court after watching some incredible tennis at @rolandgarros. It’s the first time playing since having surgery but I hadn’t actually picked up a racket since November," a part of the caption read.

Furthermore, the American revealed that she was positively recovering from the surgery as her knee felt great after a game of tennis, however, she needed some more lessons to get back to her playing form.

"Not horrible but still need some lessons… 😬 mainly happy my knee felt great!!," the caption further read.

Even after retiring from competitive skiing in 2019, Vonn's never-say-die attitude and determination to face any challenge head-on serve as an inspiration to upcoming generations.