Lindsey Vonn gets real about facing serious condition while skiing down the slopes during practice session

Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn got candid about facing a serious condition while skiing down the slopes during her practice session. Vonn is preparing for the upcoming Winter Olympics, which will be held in Milan and Cortina next year.

The 41-year-old alpine skier uploaded a video of her skiing session on her Instagram profile. Vonn experienced vertigo midway, following which she had to pause for a while.

Vonn dropped a 3-word reaction about the experience in the video she shared on her Instagram story. The alpine skier wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,

"Vertigo, its' real"

Screengrab of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram story [Image Source : Lindsey Vonn's Instagram]

Vonn had previously paid an emotional tribute to her former coach Erich Sailer, who had passed away due to complications after a fall in August 2025. Vonn wrote in her Instagram post,

"A Celebration of Life… yesterday hundreds of people came together to celebrate and pay respects to my/our coach, Erich Sailer. He touched so many people and helped so many of us achieve our dreams. The ripple effect of his legacy has no bounds and we will continue to pass down the lessons he taught us."

Lindsey Vonn had returned to alpine skiing after a break of six years. She was forced to retire from the sport in 2018 due to recurring injuries. However, after undergoing a knee surgery, the American alpine skier decided to take one last shot at Olympic glory with the quadrennial event scheduled for 2026.

When Lindsey Vonn opened up about her comeback

Lindsey Vonn talks about her comeback [Image Source : Getty]

Lindsey Vonn previously talked about her comeback to alpine skiing after a long hiatus. In her conversation with the New York Times, the 41-year-old Vonn remarked,

“They were my age, and they’d say, ‘I’m so proud you’re trying again,’ or, ‘We’re with you all the way,’ That’s when I knew this comeback wasn’t about sports, and it was definitely more than just about me. It’s about changing perspectives and setting a new standard for what it means to be older and an athlete. Especially if you’re a woman.”

The alpine skier further added,

“With women, I think a lot of people believe that at a certain age we have to put our aspirations behind us and focus on something else, because society says we should. That’s not true. We’re a lot more capable than we believe. The cultural shift in how we view age is already happening, and hopefully I’m helping the shift, and not just in sports."

Lindsey Vonn made her Olympic debut at the age of 17 in the quadrennial event held in Salt Lake City, Utah. After struggling for two editions, the alpine skier finally tasted success at the quadrennial event held in Vancouver in 2010, where she won a gold medal in the women's downhill event and a bronze medal in the women's Super G event, respectively.

Lindsey Vonn last competed at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics 2018. She won a bronze medal in the women's downhill category.

