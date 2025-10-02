Lindsey Vonn, Haley Cavinder and others send sweet wishes to Olivia Dunne as gymnast celebrates 23rd birthday in gold dress with boyfriend Paul Skenes

Lindsey Vonn, Haley Cavinder, and others sent their birthday wishes to former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne as she celebrated turning 23 years of age. Dunne shared a few photos of herself online as she enjoyed a night out in New York City with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. In the photos, she could be seen wearing a stylish gold Dolce &amp; Gabbana mini dress. Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have recently moved into an apartment in New York City, with Dunne sharing a video of their new home on TikTok recently. The former gymnast has been supporting Skenes from the sidelines as he competed for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, even surprising Skenes with pizza and champagne after he was selected as an All-Star. In a post on Instagram, Dunne shared a few glimpses of how she celebrated her 23rd birthday and captioned the post with:&quot;a tini bit older🍸🎂&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLindsey Vonn, Haley Cavinder, and Dunne's sister, Julz Dunne, commented on the post, wishing her a happy birthday:&quot;Happy birthday ❤️,&quot; - Lindsey Vonn&quot;Happy birthday💗💗&quot; - Haley Cavinder&quot;Happy birthday unc 🔥&quot; - Julz DunneStill taken from Dunne's Instagram (Source: @livvydunne/Instagram)Olivia Dunne recently made an appearance as a presenter at the MTV Music Video Awards, wearing a stylish all-black outfit. Olivia Dunne reveals the one rule that she and Paul Skenes follow in their relationshipDunne and Skenes at the All-Star Red Carpet Show - Source: GettyOlivia Dunne recently revealed the one rule that she and Paul Skenes follow in their relationship. In an interview with People Magazine, Dunne said:&quot;I think that everything is a two-way road, so being fair. We don't restrict each other from doing things. I've been in relationships in the past like that - where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything. But he has a job to do and I have a job to do - I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize. So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road.&quot;&quot;I'm trying to go to as many baseball games as I can. I really just enjoy watching him and he's always on the go. He's an athlete, so I get it. I get the grind.&quot;Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes first met at Louisiana State University, where they were both student-athletes. They publicly announced their relationship in 2023.